Hibernian’s Kevin Nisbet admitted that the club getting a fee for him this summer would be good for ‘all parties’ amid interest from Millwall, Bristol City and Blackburn.

Will Kevin Nisbet leave Hibs?

The striker has been a reliable performer for the Edinburgh outfit over the years when fit, and he has had another impressive individual campaign this time out, scoring ten goals in 17 appearances in the league.

However, there are doubts about his long-term future, as Nisbet is about to enter the final year of his contract at Easter Road, so Hibs will be looking to cash in if fresh terms can’t be agreed.

The Scottish club had agreed a deal for Nisbet to join Millwall in January, but a late change of heart from the player meant that fell through.

Nevertheless, it has been claimed that the Lions, along with Bristol City and Blackburn have been keeping tabs on the 26-year-old ahead of the summer window.

And, speaking to the Edinburgh Evening News, the 10-cap Scotland international gave an update on his future, where he acknowledged the fixture against Celtic on Wednesday could be his last in a Hibs shirt at home.

“It could, yeah (last home game). But for me it's just about focusing on the game and then focusing on the Hearts game. All the other stuff is put to the side until after the season and then we'll take it from there. For me, it's just about putting a good performance on against Celtic and trying to get three points.

“I've not really thought into it. My agent and the club are in good dialogue with each other, and I've said I kind of want to stay out of it. I just want to focus on finishing the season well. This is my third season here, and I've got a good connection with the club. They've been great to me so if I can return the investment, that would be great for all parties.”

Nisbet's departure does seem inevitable

The striker hasn’t exactly committed himself to Hibs here, but the reality is that most associated with the club would expect him to move on this summer due to his contract situation.

They aren’t in a position where they can afford to let one of their main assets run his deal down and leave for nothing, so, as Nisbet says, a summer move could be exactly what all parties benefit from.

In terms of the player, anyone who has seen Nisbet play will see that he has plenty of quality, and whoever wins the race for his signature will be making a smart signing as he is capable of scoring goals at Championship level.