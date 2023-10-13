Highlights The EFL has many suitable venues for hosting matches, including stadiums with large capacities like the Stadium of Light and King Power Stadium.

Some of these venues, like St Mary's Stadium and Stadium MK, have experience hosting top-tier football and have been used for international matches.

While some venues, like Ashton Gate and the Coventry Building Society Arena, have smaller capacities, they still offer impressive facilities and have a history of hosting England national teams.

The EFL is home to a plethora of suitable venues but have seemingly been overlooked by their Premier League superiors.

While the homes of European elite are natural choices as venues on the big stage, the lower tiers should not be ignored.

Many teams in the Championship and even lower boast impressive facilities and large capacities as the nation looks to welcome Europe’s brightest talents from across the continent.

While the ten venues for the tournament have already been confirmed, we have taken a look at 10 venues capable of hosting matches - plenty of which to choose from.

1 Stadium of Light

The largest-capacity stadium in the EFL, boasting 48,707 supporters, Stadium of Light is a natural choice.

The home of Sunderland AFC, the stadium is no stranger to welcoming some of the best players in the world, bearing witness to 15 Premier League campaigns.

The only sticking point, however, is the fact that Newcastle United’s St James’ Park was already selected, making it unlikely another northern stadium would be chosen in a list of just 10 venues.

2 King Power Stadium

With Villa Park holding down the fort for the Midlands contingent, Leicester City’s King Power Stadium is another viable option after enjoying a nine-year stint in the top flight.

Housing the historic 2016 Premier League champions, the King Power was built shortly after the turn of the millennium with a capacity of 32,262 - a modest but respectable figure with the Foxes bringing pride back to the ground with the club flying high at the top of the Championship.

3 St Mary’s Stadium

Moving to the south coast, another recently-relegated side in Southampton boasts another respectable venue with experience of being involved in European competitions.

Like the others, it is used to hosting top-tier football with the Saints enjoying 11 successive seasons in the Premier League, while hosting a range of England U21 matches as well as being used for the Women's Euro 2022, including the Lionesses fixtures.

The ground, which holds 32,384 people, would definitely be a strong contender to represent the south.

4 Stadium MK

While certainly the lowest-ranked stadium in terms of current league position in the pyramid, Stadium MK would not look out of place in the Premier League.

Home to League Two side MK Dons, the relatively modern stadium, which was built in 2007, is certainly one of the finest venues in the EFL, boasting an impressive 30,530 seater capacity in the fourth tier.

Stadium MK has since been used for a plethora of live shows and concerts as well as being a go-to choice for international matches, including the England Women's team as recently as this summer.

5 Ashton Gate

The south-west is another region which has missed out on having a venue close by for the 2028 Euros with Ashton Gate the best candidate.

The impressive facilities at Bristol City's ground are also used by rugby union side Bristol Bears while being a go-to venue for major live concerts.

The multi-use venue has hosted Championship football for now its ninth consecutive season as well as being another typical choice for both England U21s and Women matches, including the Arnold Clark Cup with the Lionesses competing for the top prize.

The only downside, however, is its size - the 27,000 capacity stadium falls significantly below the lowest choice, Casement Park in Belfast, meaning selection for such a major international competition was slim.

6 Coventry Building Society Arena

Back to the Midlands, the M69 Derby boasts two quality venues as well as similar capacities.

The Coventry Building Society Arena, which holds 32,609 supporters, has not been without its troubles in recent years with Coventry City having to ground share with the likes of Birmingham City as well as pitch issues in the aftermath of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Back to the present day, however, the Sky Blues managed to reach the Championship play-off final due to their success on the hallowed turf and is another venue with history hosting various England national teams and events, including the Arnold Clark Cup as well.

7 Riverside Stadium

Another one of the largest venues in the EFL is situated up north with Middlesbrough's Riverside another appropriate venue.

The roughly 35,000 capacity stadia is another ground which have hosted numerous England national team matches as well as Team GB for the 2012 Olympic Games.

Once again, however, the selection of St James' Park limited both Riverside and Stadium of Light's chances at being used for the Euros but certainly are capable options in their own right.

8 Elland Road

When it comes to English football, Yorkshire is the place to be with Elland Road one of the best candidates in the EFL to represent the region.

Completing the recently-relegated trio, Leeds United's home returns to hosting Championship football after a three-year stint back in the promised land with the 37,890 capacity stadium in full voice despite last season's disappointment.

The multi-purpose venue, it has previously hosted some of the biggest live performers in the world as well as FA Cup semi-finals while selection for Euros would certainly not look out of place.

9 Portman Road

With the Tractor Boys flying high in the Championship and with East Anglia sometimes overlooked, it is only right to include Portman Road on this list.

Home to Ipswich Town, the Suffolk-based stadia the roughly 30,000 capacity stadium has been bouncing with Kieran McKenna's side eyeing up back-to-back promotions to the top flight.

From an international perspective, meanwhile, the ground has hosted one England match more than 20 years ago while bringing the Three Lions back to the east of England would surely be worthy of more celebrations.

10 Cardiff City Stadium

The Cardiff City Stadium is a suitable choice to conclude the list with the Welsh capital boasting more than just the Principality Stadium.

While the latter's selection made the Bluebirds' home ground a non-starter, that is not to say it is not perfectly capable of hosting such event.

The 33,280 seater stadium sits near the top-end of largest venues in the EFL and is a frequent venue for both the men and women's Welsh national team.

Ultimately, a host of other venues could have made this list, testament to the underrated quality the EFL has to offer both on and off the pitch.