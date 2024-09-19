It's that time of year once again, almost like a second Christmas for fans of the popular franchise, as EA Sports' new title launches.

EA FC 25 is the second installment of the game series that was formerly known as 'FIFA'.

Many players will be desperate to hop on Ultimate Team and start the grind of building their dream squad, but the newly updated Career Mode will remain a firm favourite among those who prefer to take control of a real-life club.

There's nothing more rewarding than watching a low-rated player grow with your team, eventually turning into a world-beater. As the search to unearth new wonderkids begins, CMTracker has provided some early insight into who are the high-potential options in England's third tier that could become a club legend for you.

1 Tom Iorpenda - Huddersfield Town

Position: CM, Overall: 59, Potential: 76

The young Terriers hotshot is first up on this list. If the name rings a bell, Tom Iorpenda's strike against Brentford's B team from inside his own half went somewhat viral in the football community.

Whilst the tenacious midfielder starts at a relatively low 59 overall, he can grow to 76 in the future. He would certainly make a good option for a road-to-glory save, starting in League Two.

2 Jake Richards - Exeter City

Position: CM, Overall: 56, Potential: 75

Another talented option in the middle of the park, the 16-year-old, is tipped to be the next big thing out of the famous Grecians academy. He has big boots to fill though, considering some of the talent that has emerged from East Devon recently.

Similarly to Iorpenda, Jake Richards starts at an overall which isn't ideal at the beginning. However, with a minimum potential of 75, he can develop into a top-flight player. Being only 16 years old as well means his dynamic potential could skyrocket, depending on how much game time you afford the young man.

3 Sam Tickle - Wigan Athletic

Position: GK, Overall: 66, Potential: 75

Wigan Athletic were disappointed to lose Charlie Hughes in the summer to Hull City, but they were able to keep hold of number-one stopper Sam Tickle. However, you could inflict more misery on the Latics in-game by snatching away their star goalkeeper.

Starting at 66 overall, the 22-year-old will be a solid League One standard option early in your save. With room to grow to 75, Tickle could develop into a top goalkeeper like he's expected to in real life.

4 Mamadou Jobe - Cambridge United

Position: CB, Overall: 61, Potential: 73

Cambridge United have struggled so far in League One this season, picking up just a single point from their opening five matches. Despite this, Mamadou Jobe could be one for U's fans to be excited about. The 21-year-old is a powerful and quick defender who is well-suited to the modern game.

This could be a smart pickup if you decide to start your save in League Two, as a base rating of 61 is good enough for that level. Having the room to grow to a 73-rated defender means he will be a reliable option up until the Championship at least.

5 Brodie Spencer - Huddersfield Town

Position: RB, Overall: 66, Potential: 78

The second Huddersfield Town player on the list, the recently relegated side seems like a breeding ground for top talent in FC 25. At just 20 years old, Brodie Spencer made his breakthrough into the Terriers' first team last season. But he could be keen on a move away from the Kirklees Stadium for some game time if you can offer it to him.

Similarly to Tickle, the Northern Irishman starts at a respectable 66 overall and will grow to 78 rated. Spencer will certainly offer long-term stability as a right-back option.

6 Rob Apter - Blackpool

Position: RM, Overall: 65, Potential: 77

After returning from a successful loan spell at Tranmere Rovers last season, Rob Apter has been pushing to kick on at Blackpool. The 21-year-old was the recipient of a 90-rated Team of the Season card on Ultimate Team last year, thanks to his wonderful performances throughout the season. This also earned him the League Two Young Player of the Season award.

Apter has the potential to be an exciting option on the wing, whilst also starting at a solid 65 overall, a +8 upgrade from the previous installment of the game.

7 Thierry Small - Charlton Athletic

Position: LB, Overall: 66, Potential: 79

During his short stint with the Addicks so far, Thierry Small has proven to be an excellent left-back at League One level. Pace is an enormous part of why the former Southampton man has shone so far. If you like to have attacking full-backs or wing-backs, Small might be the man for you.

The 20-year-old's 79 potential ranks him as the joint-3rd highest potential player in the division. After coming through the ranks at Southampton, Thierry might be a key component to help you reach the top flight in your save.

8 Fábio Jaló - Barnsley

Position: ST, Overall: 59, Potential: 78

Fans of League One will be familiar with the Portuguese striker, as he had his breakthrough season at Oakwell last season. A talented player, with a great pedigree, Fábio Jaló rose through the ranks at Benfica, before joining Barnsley in 2019.

On the fringes of the first team for the Tykes, Jaló would be an excellent pickup for a road-to-glory. Thanks to his high potential, the sky is the limit for the attacker, which could see him earn club legend status for you.

9 Malik Mothersille - Peterborough United

Position: ST, Overall: 61, Potential: 75

A product of Chelsea's youth academy, the Posh signed Malik Mothersille last summer, citing a big future for the forward. He featured plenty of time for the EFL Trophy champions in his first season of professional football, making him a clever signing for anyone in need of a striker.

His rating reflects that of a solid League Two striker at the start of the game, but he could easily grow into at least a Championship standard attacker, depending on his success in your save.

10 Tyler Bindon - Reading

Position: CB, Overall: 67, Potential: 81

The highest potential player in League One at the start of the game cycle, Tyler Bindon, has been a revelation in Reading's defence. Joining from LAFC's academy last summer, the Kiwi played a crucial part in steering the Royals away from relegation. With a handful of international appearances for New Zealand's senior team at just 19 years old, the defender has experience on the biggest stage of them all.

This won't be a realistic option for those who are starting in the bottom tier. However, for those who decide to start in the equivalent of League One or the Championship, Bindon would be a superb addition to your squad. A great starting rating of 67, coupled with a minimum potential of 81, the New Zealand international will be a great long-term centre-back option.