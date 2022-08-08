10 changes: The predicted Ipswich Town XI to face Colchester in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday

Ipswich Town turn attentions away from League One this week with a clash against Colchester in the Carabao Cup.

Kieran McKenna has overseen a steady start to Ipswich’s League One season, with four points on the board leaving them seventh in the table and just two points off Peterborough United at the summit of the division.

As a result of the season’s already stacked schedule, Football League World’s Ipswich fan pundit Henry has suggested to us that McKenna may look to make changes against Colchester: “I think McKenna will make quite a few changes. He will give the fringe players and players that have been coming off the bench a chance to start.”

Our graphic below, then, identifies the XI we expect to see:

We’ve noted 10 possible changes, with Cameron Burgess potentially the only player retaining his place in the side, joining Luke Woolfenden and Corrie Ndaba in the three-man defence ahead of Vaclav Hladky.

Greg Leigh and Kane Vincent-Young have been earning a chance from the bench, so can expect to start, whilst a central midfield partnership of Rekeem Harper and Cameron Humphreys wouldn’t be a complete surprise.

In terms of the attacking unit, Kayden Jackson will be in contention to lead the line, with Sone Aluko and Tyreece John-Jules a likely duo to support him.

“That is a fairly strong line-up for a League One match, but it gives people a chance to get minutes and make a statement to start next match,” Henry continued. “We hopefully will see some youngsters on the bench as well.”

