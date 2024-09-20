Key Takeaways Discover young talents like Rigg, Van den Berg, and Ji Sung in the EFL Championship for FC 25.

Rigg, Ji Sung, and Vatta show immense potential and provide solid options for your Career Mode save.

Each player offers unique strengths and development potential worth exploring in your save.

The EFL Championship is a breeding ground for young talent. With the launch of EA Sports' newest title, FC 25, right around the corner, there are plenty of young players to be signed from the English second-tier.

With the excitement building for the launch of FC 25 on Friday, the hunt begins for new wonderkids to help guide your club to glory in Career Mode.

Having already explored some of the options for League One, CMTracker lets us dive into the Championship and recommend ten more young stars you could sign in your pursuit of virtual glory.

1 Chris Rigg - Sunderland

Position: CM, Overall: 61, Potential: 84

The name Chris Rigg feels like it's been around for ages, despite the Sunderland starlet only being 17 years old. However, this year is the first installment of the popular video game series where the midfielder will be available in-game.

With a base rating of 61, Rigg starts around League Two level, but he can develop into an international standard player thanks to his whopping 84 potential. This would be the perfect signing for a road-to-glory, as he will grow with your club as you progress through the leagues. The teenager will no doubt be a popular choice in this year's game.

2 Rav Van den Berg - Middlesbrough

Position: CB, Overall: 70, Potential: 84

A towering defender from Middlesbrough, there is no doubt that Rav Van den Berg will be on the radar of many clubs in real life, and it's clear to see why. His brother, Sepp, was set to be the next rising star of the Dutch defence, but never lived up to the hype. His younger sibling will be hoping to fulfil that expectation this time.

EA Sports certainly believes in the hype, giving him an excellent 84 potential. Starting at 70 rated puts the Dutchman at average Championship level. Whilst this might not be one for those starting in the lower leagues, he could be a useful recruit for saves abroad.

3 Eom Ji Sung - Swansea City

Position: LM, Overall: 72, Potential: 83

Eom Ji Sung is Swansea City's newest wonderkid, as the growth of South Korean talent in football continues. The 22-year-old joined the Welsh club from Gwangju FC this summer and has featured in all five of the Swans' league games so far.

Of course, being a recent signing, he will be unavailable in season one if you play with strict negotiations. However, the Swans star could be a good option for the Premier League in future seasons of your save.

4 Rocco Vata - Watford FC

Position: RW, Overall: 65, Potential: 83

There are some really hot Irish prospects coming through the ranks right now, with the future of Ireland's international side looking bright. One of these is Rocco Vata, the highly-rated Watford winger who joined this summer from Celtic.

Similarly to Eom, Vata will be unable to sign permanently in season one. On the other hand, he will be available for loan and, with a rating of 65, he'd be an excellent signing for the lower leagues. You may also be able to agree to a loan-to-buy with Watford to keep hold of him after the loan spell.

5 Ollie Arblaster - Sheffield United

Position: CM, Overall: 70, Potential: 82

After having his breakout season in 2023/24, Ollie Arblaster received a big overall and potential upgrade for the new game. A strong start to the season in the Sheffield United midfield has proven he's bound for the top.

The Canadian game developers also took notice of Arblaster's successful campaign, giving him a 70 rating with 82 potential. The young Blades midfielder could be a great addition in any Championship side.

6 Felipe Rodríguez-Gentile - Preston North End

Position: ST, Overall: 57, Potential: 81

It's rare to see an Argentinean youth international plying their trade in the second tier of English football. Felipe Rodríguez-Gentile has yet to make his league debut for Preston North End, but is widely regarded as a very exciting prospect.

The Argentine starts off at a low 57 overall, but if you stick with him, you can develop the 17-year-old into a world-class striker. He could just turn out to be the next Sergio Agüero in your career mode.

7 Morgan Whittaker - Plymouth Argyle

Position: RW, Overall: 74, Potential: 81

One of the shocks of the summer was Morgan Whittaker remaining with Plymouth Argyle, who escaped the drop by the skin of their teeth. This was an enormous boost for Wayne Rooney's side's survival chances this season, but it feels like only a matter of time before the winger moves on.

You could be the one to give Whittaker that next step up in his career. He has the starting ability of a top Championship player, and will quickly develop into a Premier League standard attacker.

8 Kian Best - Preston North End

Position: LB, Overall: 64, Potential: 80

Another entry from Preston, Kian Best will be a well recognized name with Career Mode players already. The English defender has been a popular choice for a high potential left-back in previous titles.

A slight downgrade on the potential for Best this year, but his rating remains the same as it was 12 months ago. If you're starting a save in the lower leagues, Preston looks like it might be the place to go in the Championship for young talent.

9 Romain Esse - Millwall

Position: RM, Overall: 64, Potential: 80

Romain Esse started to assert himself as a prominent fixture in the Millwall squad last season at just 19 years old. An England youth international as well, the ceiling is certainly high for the teenager. Off the mark already this season, Esse will be looking to grab more goals to turn the heads of Premier League clubs.

A 64 overall seems somewhat harsh for someone who has played a lot of Championship games at such a young age. Despite this, the midfielder has the potential to take your team to the top.

10 Charlie Crew - Leeds United

Position: CDM, Overall: 62, Potential: 80

After Archie Gray's burst into the first team last season, it would be a remarkable feat for young Charlie Crew to follow in his former teammate's footsteps. However, you could snatch him away from Daniel Farke's outfit in your Career Mode save.

Young, high-potential defensive midfielders can be hard to come by in EA FC, but Crew ticks all the boxes of someone who could grow into a midfield powerhouse. With his rating unlikely to get him near the Leeds United squad, you could take advantage of this and prize him away with more game time.