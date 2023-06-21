Leicester City will lose some stars this summer due to their relegation from the Premier League, and that means they are going to need to strengthen significantly before the 2023-24 Championship season begins.

It's not just from the expected sales of the likes of Harvey Barnes and James Maddison either, with departing players such as Caglar Soyuncu, Youri Tielemans and Daniel Amartey when their contracts expire leaving major holes in the squad.

With Soyuncu and Amartey leaving especially, it leaves head coach Enzo Maresca and director of football Jon Rudkin with work to do to sort out problems at centre-back, with Jonny Evans, Harry Souttar and Wout Faes the Italian's current options to choose from - Evans is another whose contract is up this summer but talks are ongoing.

Regardless of what the Northern Irishman does in regards to his future, the Foxes need to add players in defence and they have linked to someone who would bring a wealth of experience to the squad.

Leicester City keen on Conor Coady

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Leicester are keen to explore and strike a deal for Wolverhampton Wanderers centre-back Conor Coady, who fell out of favour at Molineux under previous manager Bruno Lage as he didn't think he fit into a two-man partnership at the back.

Coady, who is a 10-cap England international, spent the 2022-23 season on loan at Everton, where he played 24 times in the Premier League for the Toffees as they survived the drop on the final day of the campaign at the expense of the Foxes.

Wolves are reported to be open to offers for the 30-year-old as he returns to the club following his time at Everton, with the Toffees choosing not to activate a permanent option in their loan deal, which would have cost them £4.5 million.

What is Conor Coady's current situation at Wolves?

Coady has been at Wolves since July 2015, having signed from Huddersfield Town that year and he has featured 317 times for the Midlands club.

The defender committed to a new five-year contract in October 2020, which is when he started to get international recognition for England, penning a new deal until the summer of 2025, which would take him just days short of a testimonial at Wolves.

So, with two years remaining on his contract at Julen Lopetegui's side, it's likely that Leicester will need to pay a seven-figure fee to bring Coady in on a permanent basis - unless they can strike a deal on loan for his services.