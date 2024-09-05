The quality of players in the Championship has increased massively over recent seasons, especially between the sticks.

A number of goalkeepers within the division have gone on to earn themselves international recognition or high praise from observers for an array of stellar performances which have contributed to key results within their side's campaign.

It goes without saying that the specialist position can often leave head coaches and managers with plenty of dilemmas when it comes to form, as well as establishing cohesive relationships with those in front of them, ensuring their second tier aims can be built upon a sound defensive footing, before allowing the attacking stars to flourish.

This season, there are a number of vastly-experienced keepers, as well as some who possess the current form and potential which could eventually see them reach the Premier League, either with their current sides, or in the remainder of their own careers.

With that being said, Football League World looks at who are the best 10 keepers in the second tier at this moment in time.

10 James Trafford

There's no disputing that James Trafford has the ability to reach his high potential in the coming years, but having struggled in the Premier League with Burnley last season after impressing at Bolton Wanderers.

Trafford made 28 appearances in the top-flight last term, but metrics such as the concession of 62 goals - 2.2 per game - and just two clean sheets make for dismal reading, but given his record at the Clarets' Lancashire rivals in the third tier, which saw him accumulate a total of 33 clean sheets in 74 appearances, whilst on loan from Manchester City.

An England call-up and strong interest from the likes of Newcastle United this summer show the 21-year-old's standing in the game, but for now he must shift his focus on aiding Scott Parker's side's return to the top flight after an indifferent start to the season.

9 Daniel Bachmann

Daniel Bachmann has been an extremely dependable goalkeeper at Vicarage Road under a plethora of managers.

The Austrian first became a regular under Xisco Munoz in 2021, when a run of 13 clean sheets in just 23 Championship appearances aided Watford's return to the Premier League, and despite an indifferent solitary season as the Hornets' number one in the top flight, the former Stoke City man continues to be a key figure under Tom Cleverley.

Bachmann accumulated 16 clean sheets in the Hertordshire side's first season back at this level in 2022/23, as well as keeping 11 last season in just 27 appearances, which included standout performances against Hull City and Sunderland in the final month of the campaign after battling it out with Ben Hamer across the season.

So far this season, a ratio of 3.3 saves per game and the prevention of 1.34 goals has been somewhat decisive as Watford have taken nine points out of a possible 12.

8 Carl Rushworth

Carl Rushworth is back in the Championship, having recently signed on loan with Hull City.

The Brighton loanee scooped Swansea City's Supporters' Player of the Year and Players' Player of the Year awards after another impressive temporary move away from the AMEX Stadium.

Despite facing the third-highest shot on target count last term, Rushworth more than stood up to the task, making 143 saves across the season as a whole, totalling to an impressive save percentage of 70.9%, as well as being successful in 90% of his run-outs per 90 minutes.

Swansea finished just seven points above the relegation zone last term, and those numbers could've been worse had it not been for the one-time England U21 international, who prevented a further 4.02 goals across the campaign, a tally only bettered by three of his divisional counterparts.

7 James Beadle

Despite making just 23 Championship appearances to date, James Beadle has proven exactly why he's worthy of a place in this top ten.

The fellow Brighton loanee has an extremely impressive record of nine clean sheets in that timeframe for Sheffield Wednesday, with his arrival in January after a strong first half of the season with Oxford United a key facet to Danny Rohl's eventual survival escape, conceding just 24 goals after his initial move.

Beadle then saw another loan move to Hillsborough sanctioned this summer, and whilst the Owls haven't got off to the best of starts, particularly through the concession of nine goals in their last three games, recent international activity shows how much potential the 20-year-old has to fulfil.

After being called up to the England U21 squad for the second time alongside the aforementioned Trafford, it was revealed that Beadle had been training with Lee Carsley's squad in the lead-up to the UEFA Nations League encounter against the Republic of Ireland.

This will no doubt be a major confidence boost to the young keeper, who will hope to regain his prior form in S6 and continue his upward trajectory.

6 Mike Cooper

Mike Cooper was one of the most sought-after keepers in the EFL this summer after snubbing fresh terms with Plymouth Argyle, with Sheffield United the beneficiaries of such circumstances in a £2m deal.

Besides suffering two separate ligament setbacks in 2023, Cooper was a key cog in Argyle's side as they progressed up League One, eventually becoming champions in 2023, before consolidating in the Championship last term.

The 24-year-old kept 55 clean sheets in 161 games for the Green Army - 37 of which came in his final three years at the club despite a frustrating personal period - before being snapped up by Chris Wilder's newly-relegated side, after the Blades' defensive struggles last season were well documented.

So far, Cooper holds a record of seven clean sheets in his first 21 Championship appearances.

5 Viktor Johansson

Viktor Johansson was Rotherham United's star performer for two successive seasons, and without his performances in net, there is an argument that the Millers would have accrued fewer than 27 points and shipped more than 89 goals.

The Swede's former boss, Matt Taylor, referred to Johansson as the 'best goalkeeper' in the Championship, and Stoke will feel they definitely earned a bargain this summer, gaining his services for a reported figure of just £1m.

Given Rotherham's form, Johansson was so often under pressure last season, facing 261 shots on target, and still managing to accumulate a save percentage of 69.0, averaging four per game, despite conceding the most per game too, a number of 1.9.

However, the 25-year-old also prevented a further 3.19 strikes from finding the back of the net, and has continued his strong form in the Potteries with two clean sheets to his name so far, as well as averaging 3.3 saves per game.

4 Thomas Kaminski

Thomas Kaminski was one of Luton Town's star performers in the Premier League last term, and his prior Championship record makes him a shoo-in on this list.

Despite only keeping two clean sheets in the top flight, Kaminski still impressed and caught the eye of newly-promoted Ipswich Town and Leicester City in the summer, but his previous record at this level highlights how vital it was for Rob Edwards to retain the Belgian's services.

The 31-year-old kept goal for Blackburn Rovers on 118 occasions, accumulating 33 clean sheets between 2020 and 2023, before moving south for just £2.5m, which was an extremely shrewd deal all things considered.

Whilst the Hatters and the man who made his Belgium debut in March haven't got off to an ideal start on their second tier return, the likelihood is that if fortunes at Kenilworth Road change imminently, Kaminski will play a major part in proceedings given his ability at this level.

3 Alex Palmer

West Brom's performances under Carlos Corberan have often started with extremely strong defensive foundations, and Alex Palmer is one of the strongest components in that regard.

Despite being 28 years of age, Palmer only made his Albion bow three years ago, but has since earned a reputation for being one of the best goalkeepers in the division, which his record of 32 clean sheets in 78 appearances testifies.

Playing every minute of every game last season, the former Plymouth loanee held the joint-best clean sheet tally in the division with 18, alongside Leeds United's Illan Meslier, making an average of 2.3 saves per game, conceding just one goal on average per 90 minutes, as well as an exceptional record in penalty situations, saving three of the seven he faced last term.

So far this season, Albion's defence has also continued to be strong, in particular at the Hawthorns, where they have kept Leeds United and Swansea City at bay.

2 Illan Meslier

Illan Meslier has had some indifferent spells in his Leeds United career, but the man who once won the Championship title with the club remains one of the best goalkeepers in the second tier.

The 24-year-old holds a record of 29 clean sheets in just 57 second tier appearances - only conceding 45 goals in that time too, after initially replacing Kiko Casilla as United's first-choice goalkeeper in February 2020, before permanently signing from FC Lorient.

As previously highlighted, Meslier - who was a summer target for Marseille - kept the joint-highest number of clean sheets last season in the Championship, conceding just 0.9 goals on average per 90 minutes, despite only having the 19th-strongest save percentage compared to his counterparts across the league, with a figure of 67.8%.

So far this season, the Frenchman has kept two clean sheets in the opening four games, and a similar, if not greater number than that of last term would certainly aid Leeds' well-documented promotion ambitions.

1 Anthony Patterson

Rounding off the list is Sunderland's Anthony Patterson, who has seen his upward trajectory result in links to the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City.

Patterson has featured in 95 of the Black Cats' 96 regular season outings since their 2022 promotion from League One, and has continued his progression season-upon-season at the Stadium of Light, regardless of any inconsistencies which have come to the fore in that time regarding Sunderland's overall performances.

The last two seasons have seen the one-cap England U21 international, who his boyhood club value at £15-20m, keep 27 clean sheets in total, with his individual form exceptional in a sixth-place finish two years ago, despite a regression to 16th-place last term.

Numerous other top flight sides have the 24-year-old on their radar, and this season so far, Patterson and his backline have been instrumental in Regis Le Bris' side being the only side to hold a 100% record after the first four games, keeping three clean sheets, making 2.5 saves per game and only conceding 0.3 goals per game.

Patterson is under contract for two more years on Wearside, and if form continues, expect even stronger Premier League interest in the near future.