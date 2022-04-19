10 ball losses in his own half: A look West Brom player’s display in 4-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest

West Brom faced in form Nottingham Forest yesterday and came away with a 4-0 loss.

The game was a disaster for West Brom who not only conceded four goals but also lost Darnell Furlong in the 17th minute after he received a second yellow card for a handball, that gave Forest their first goal through a penalty.

Having to play most of the game with ten men didn’t help Steve Bruce’s side and Forest dominated with 70% possession and six shots on target whilst the Baggies had none.

Although the odds were against West Brom when they went down to ten men, here we take a look at Kyle Bartley’s statistics from the game using Wyscout,

Defensive work

Despite what the scoreline suggests, Bartley did well with his defensive duels in yesterday’s game as he won 100% of his defensive duels and 67% of his aerial duels.

Therefore, this shows us that it was a generally solid defensive display from Bartley in particular and he did well with challenges in the air and clearing the ball.

Furthermore, he won 100% of loose balls during yesterday’s game meaning he did well at making sure Forest didn’t capitalise on anything loose, which would have been especially dangerous if it had left West Brom in a position of needing to track back.

Quiz: What club do these 25 players from the West Brom 2016/17 squad play for now?

1 of 25 Ben Foster? Retired Watford West Brom Sunderland

Getting the ball from the opposition

Although Bartley did a good job at getting the ball in those defensive spaces and in the air, his defensive duty on the ground did not work so well.

During yesterday’s game, Bartley failed to make a successful sliding tackle and only intercepted the ball seven times.

Considering Forest had 70% of possession, Bartley had to be doing a better job at making sure he was getting the balls from the feet of the Forest players and stopping them getting too far forward.

Furthermore, as a defensive player in a game where Forest are going to be playing the ball on the floor with a lot of counter attacks, Bartley and his defensive teammates need to be making successful sliding tackles either to intercept the ball or slow down the opposition’s attack.

Losing the ball

Looking at Bartley on the ball himself, we can see that this is an area that needs improvement but may have been hindered by the fact his side had less players than the opposition.

Bartley lost the ball in his own half ten times and although 100% of his dribbles were successful, he only dribbled with the ball once.

Given the fact his side were outnumbered, it’s easier to see how he could lose the ball in his own half with more pressure on his side.

However, given his defensive duties to lose the ball ten times in his own half was something his side couldn’t afford for him to do and may well have given the opposition the chance to get in and score the goals.

Overall, we can see that whilst Bartley was able to do his defensive duties well in the air, it was his work on the ground that let him down and he allowed Forest too much time and opportunity to attack in a way that exploits being a man down.