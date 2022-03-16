10 aerial duels won, 5 interceptions: The Sheffield Wednesday player who staked his case for a regular starting berth v Accrington

Sheffield Wednesday’s squad depth has come in very useful in recent weeks as they’ve gone on a strong run of form that has catapulted them into play-off contention in League One.

Since the turn of the year, Wednesday have played 14 matches in League One, winning nine of them whilst losing four and drawing one – a very respectable record for Darren Moore.

They currently sit seventh in the table right now in the third tier but with a game in-hand on many clubs around them, the Owls will be feeling confident in the coming weeks and they’re welcoming back more injury-stricken players into the fold on a weekly basis.

One of those recently has been Dominic Iorfa, who has missed the best part of five months of the 2021-22 campaign having been struck down with a hip problem.

Iorfa was a key player following his January 2019 arrival at Hillsborough but having missed the majority of last season due to a knee injury, issues cropped up again earlier in the campaign which forced Moore to be without an important individual.

Having come off the bench twice in recent matches though following his recovery, Iorfa started for the very first time since October in a League One match on the right-hand side of a back three alongside Sam Hutchinson and Jordan Storey.

Iorfa was able to last the entirety of the match and his stat-lines, courtesy of WyScout, read very well in his favour.

The 26-year-old won 54 of his total actions overall out of an attempted 77, which is a 70 per cent strike rate, with his stand-out individual stats coming on the defensive end.

Having completed five interceptions and won 10 of his 16 attempted aerial duels, Iorfa had a pretty impressive first start in five months on the defensive side of things, whilst also winning three of his four defensive duels and three out of five loose ball duels.

One of Iorfa’s other stand-out qualities asides from his defending is his ability to run out from defence and help on the attacking end, but playing in the back three and also in the middle of the trio in the second half blunted that ability.

Iorfa did not complete or attempt any dribbles and attempted just one cross on the night – that one being unsuccessful.

As a centre-back though he did his job well and now Moore has a selection headache for the rest of the season – does he keep Iorfa in there with the likes of Lewis Gibson proving to be a good player in recent weeks or will squad rotation be the name of the game?