Fulham are set to compete for the signing of Gustavo Hamer from Coventry City.

According to Sky Sports (09/07, 14.15) the Cottagers are looking to sign the midfielder this summer.

Hamer proved a key part of Mark Robins’ side as they earned a place in the play-off final last season.

What value should Coventry City place on Gustavo Hamer?

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on what kind of valuation the Sky Blues should have for the 26-year-old…

Brett Worthington

It is no surprise that teams are interested in signing Coventry’s Gustavo Hamer this summer.

Fulham are the latest in a long line of teams that have been impressed by the midfielder and will no doubt make a move for him in this transfer window.

The Sky Blues are going to lose Viktor Gyokeres and ideally will not want to lose Hamer as well, but with 12 months on his contract, like every player, he will have a price.

Despite his contract situation, Coventry should easily be looking for £10–£15 million for the Brazilian at the very least.

Hamer has been an excellent signing for Coventry, and they will know they won’t be able to keep hold of him forever, so with the right offer, this summer seems like the perfect time to let him go.

Adam Elliott

Hamer to Fulham makes enormous sense, given his versatility as a midfielder and his need to step up to the top division.

The Leeds interest may have tempted him, but Coventry can hardly stand in the way of a move to the Premier League with Fulham.

With a year left on his contract, it is imperative that Coventry cash-in now and maximise whatever fee they can for the 26-year-old.

He would surely cost upwards of £10 million, even when considering his contractual situation. Hamer is probably in the £10-13 million region and would have been a lot more with a longer contract length.

They have already splashed the cash on Ellis Simms to replace Viktor Gyokeres, and should look to do so again with Hamer.

Losing both will obviously be a blow, but if the cash is used correctly and spread around multiple areas of the squad, then Coventry could go one step further next season and gain promotion.

Declan Harte

Given Hamer is in the final year of his contract, it will be hard for Coventry to dig their heels in too much when it comes to valuation.

The club agreed a £20 million deal to sell Viktor Gyokeres, who is in a similar situation.

But there is that extra premium that comes with being a striker that means Coventry will be doing well to get something close to £15 million for Hamer.

It would be a huge blow to lose such a talented player, but a combined fee of £30 to 35 million for Hamer and Gyokeres should allow the club to reinvest back into the first team squad, which should make up for their departures if the right signings are made.

If targets can be identified, then cashing-in is the right decision for Coventry given the circumstances.