Highlights Leeds United's attack, particularly the quartet of Summerville, Piroe, James, and Rutter, has been responsible for over 75% of the team's goals this season.

Wilfried Gnonto has had a frustrating season, with limited playing time and underwhelming performances.

Leeds may consider selling Gnonto in the January transfer window, with a potential valuation of £10-£15m due to his underperformance in the Championship.

Leeds United's attack have been among the most frightening in the Championship when it comes to individual and collective performances this season, and Daniel Farke will be hoping that continues.

The likes of Crysencio Summerville and Daniel James have offered blistering pace on both the right or left flanks, which has seen both score and supply a number of high-quality goals between them, and, in-turn, Joel Piroe and Georginio Rutter have done the same on a multitude of occasions.

Leeds United's electric front-four Player Apps Goals Assists Crysencio Summerville 19 10 6 Joel Piroe 17 8 1 Dan James 18 7 4 Georginio Rutter 19 4 9

Of Leeds' 37 goals so far this campaign, the electric quartet have been responsible for over 75% of those , with a combined total of 29 strikes.

Unquestionably, Farke has an abundance of attacking options at his disposal, but the form of Summerville in particular has caused more frustration for Wilfried Gnonto.

Wilfried Gnonto's 23/24 season at Leeds United

There's no getting away from the fact that the young Italian, alongside Luis Sinisterra, who Leeds are said to be open over a potential recall from Bournemouth, were responsible for one of the more drawn-out transfer saga's of the summer in the division.

Gnonto was subject to a number of bids, mainly from Sean Dyche's Everton side, although they were all rejected as Leeds maintained a not for sale stance all summer long.

This came just weeks after the 20-year-old effectively went on strike, and was absent for matches against Birmingham City and West Bromwich Albion, before being restored to the side in a 4-3 victory against Ipswich on August 26th, which was his first involvement since the 2-2 draw with Cardiff City on the opening weekend.

However, since that day, Gnonto has been left to play a bit-part in Leeds' aim of closing down the automatic promotion places, starting just six of his 16 overall appearances.

Wilfried Gnonto Leeds United Stats (23/24) Total Matches Played 16 Matches Started 6 Goals 1 Assists 1 Minutes Per Game 36 Scoring Frequency (Minutes) 582 Touches per Game 27.8 All stats used as per SofaScore (Correct as of December 18th 2023)

It perhaps comes as no surprise that Leeds are assessing potential options regarding Gnonto's future, with the Italian still under contract at Elland Road until 2027.

It has been reported by Footbal lInsider that the Whites are considering cashing in on his services following the summer interest, after the same publication revealed that a plethora of Premier League and Serie A sides are monitoring the young prospect's situation.

Is another U-turn the right decision this time?

After an underwhelming start to the season from a personal point of view, Gnonto will certainly feel that his services can be put to much more efficient use elsewhere, and with Sinisterra potentially coming back to West Yorkshire, this leaves his future even more up in the air.

As is the case with any player whose involvement is significantly decreased, Leeds will most likely see a slash in the fee required to move Gnonto on, as former Whites defender Carlton Palmer echoes when speaking to Football League World.

"Leeds United, in a massive u-turn, are said to be willing to cash in on Gnonto in the January window.

"Leeds' stance was that he wasn't for sale, despite being banished from the first-team squad after feeling he was unable to play after offers were rejected throughout the summer.

"However, his performances this season have been poor. He's only started six games and scored one goal with a further assist." Palmer continued.

The former defender-turned pundit then went on to reveal what his adequate valuation for the Italian would be, heading towards the upcoming window.

"Leeds rejected a £25m bid from Everton in the summer, when he tried to force a move. They won't see that type of money again , so I think £10-£15m is the most Leeds would look to get for a player underperforming in the Championship." He concluded.