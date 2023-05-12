This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Burnley are interested in pursuing a permanent move for Nathan Tella this summer.

According to Talksport, the Clarets are hoping to agree a deal with Southampton for the forward.

How much is Nathan Tella worth?

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on how much a potential transfer for the 19-goal forward could be worth to Vincent Kompany’s side…

Adam Jones

Recording 19 goals and five assists during the 2022/23 campaign, he has certainly done enough to earn a move back up to the Premier League.

Unfortunately for the Clarets, Southampton will surely be desperate to keep hold of him after seeing him shine in the Championship, with the Saints likely to be in the second tier next term.

The relegation battlers are in a strong position at the negotiating table too, with the player still having two years left on his contract at St Mary's.

And considering how prolific he's been in front of goal during the past nine months, it would be difficult to see him being sold for anything less than £20m.

Viktor Gyokeres could command that type of fee in the summer, and he only has one year left on his deal, so £20m may not be a bad deal for the Clarets.

He's definitely worth doing a deal for though, because he can be a real asset in the final third and will only get better considering his age.

Ben Wignall

I think on the strength of his goalscoring form for the Clarets this past season, it's a no-brainer for the club to pursue his signature.

Tella has some Premier League experience as well without really threatening the opposition goal too much, but his full season of regular football and scoring with regularity will no doubt have bolstered his confidence.

In terms of how much Tella is worth, we've seen top Championship forwards go for and be priced at £15-20 million in recent years, so that is the kind of ballpark that Burnley will have to pay to Southampton, even if they're relegated as expected.

Burnley may be regretting not agreeing an optional fee to insert into the loan deal for Tella last summer, but if Southampton are asking for around the £15 million mark then that is a price that the Clarets simply have to pay for what Tella can offer.

Declan Harte

Signing Tella on a permanent basis is a no-brainer for Burnley given how impressive and important he’s been for the team.

With Southampton all but relegated to the second tier, the Saints are heading in the opposite direction to Kompany’s side.

That makes it likely that the forward will be keen on the switch as only Burnley will be able to offer him top flight football.

It may also mean that Southampton could be open to a reasonable low sale figure compared to if they were still going to be in the Premier League.

A sum of £10-15 million should prove enough to convince the club to a sale to the Clarets.