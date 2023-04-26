This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

After taking over at Burnley last summer, Vincent Kompany wasted no time in making the most of his connections with his former club Manchester City.

Indeed, having had him on loan at Anderlecht in Belgium, too, Kompany once again signed Taylor Harwood-Bellis on loan from the Citizens.

It has proved to be an excellent addition for the club, too.

The 21-year-old centre-half has appeared in 32 games for the club in all competitions and has been a regular starter when injury free.

Should Burnley try to sign Taylor Harwood-Bellis this summer?

With reports emerging recently that Burnley want to make Nathan Tella's loan spell at Turf Moor permanent, there is always the possibility that they could try and do the same with Harwood-Bellis, or at least get him back on loan again.

With that in mind, we asked FLW's Burnley fan pundit Ben Livingstone for his thoughts on whether or not he would like to see the Clarets try and bring Harwood-Bellis back to Turf Moor this summer.

"He's been fantastic for us Harwood-Bellis, to be fair," Ben explained to FLW.

"He's a very, very good defender, and only 21 as well. He'll no doubt go on to play for England one day.

"But, right now, he's still like [Nathan] Tella. He's very, very raw. He gets bullied a bit in the air, but defensively, he is pretty good, and his passing is outstanding.

"That's probably his best ability his passing, honestly, when he does those long-range balls, just pings it about, they're brilliant to watch.

"He forms a great partnership when he's next to Jordan Beyer, so those two could very well form a great Premiership partnership."

How much should Burnley pay for Harwood-Bellis?

Naturally, if Harwood-Bellis were to return to Burnley permanently, the club would have to reach an agreement with Man City over a fee.

Our fan pundit would be wary of paying too much for the young defender, though, despite his potential.

"I wouldn't be paying any more than £10-15 million just because we're getting Beyer for £12 [million]," Ben added.

"So that is setting the precedent a little bit.

"Beyer is by far, I'd say, our second best player behind Josh Cullen.

"He's a great player."