’10/10 window’, ‘Quality’ – These Charlton Athletic fans are delighted as another new addition announced

Charlton Athletic have completed the signing of Stephen Henderson on a one-year contract.

The 33-year-old had a spell with the Addicks earlier in his career, generally impressing over a couple of seasons after joining the club in 2014. And, he’s back at The Valley now, with the club announcing his arrival this evening.

Henderson will provide fierce competition for current number one Craig MacGillivray, who has shone for the Londoners since joining in the summer.

This is Charlton’s 13th signing of the window, with fans very pleased to see the keeper sign, as he returns with great experience and pedigree, having featured for the likes of Ipswich and Nottingham Forest, among a host of others, along with his successful stint for the Addicks.

Therefore, there was a lot of positivity to the news, and the deals that have been completed already, and here we look at some of the reaction to the update from Twitter…

