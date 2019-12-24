1 winner and 1 loser of Wolves securing agreement for EFL wing-back

Wolverhampton Wanderers have allegedly made their move for QPR full back Ryan Manning, with Football Insider reporting that the Midlands outfit have made an approach for the Irishman.

The 23-year-old has been in superb form for the R’s this term, making a total of 23 appearances for the west London club this season, thus nailing down his place in Mark Warburton’s starting eleven.

Originally starting out as a midfielder, Manning has been transformed into one of the best attacking wing backs in the Championship, with Warburton having moved the Irishman back into defence towards the end of the last campaign.

With three assists to his name, the defender has certainly underlined his credentials for a Premier League move in the next few months, which is something that is seemingly becoming more and more a possibility, particularly as Manning only has just over six months remaining on his current contract.

Here, we take a look at ONE winner and ONE loser of Wolves securing an agreement for Ryan Manning….

Winner

Jonny

The Wolves full back has been almost ever present for his side this season and the arrival of Manning would definitely keep him on his toes, whilst also providing Nuno Espirito Santo with another option for the role of left wing back.

Ruben Vinagre has so far failed to really stake a claim for the left wing back slot, meaning that Jonny has so far been relatively comfortable in the role this term, the addition of Manning could in theory change that.

Loser

Ruben Vinagre

The young full back has so far failed to make much of an impression an Molineux and could well become the main casualty at the club if Santo was to bring in Manning in January.

Manning would not only offer a far better option going forward but also a level of versatility that would enable him to cover for several positions in the Wolves first eleven, where as Vinagre can only play on the flanks, thus putting him at a disadvantage.