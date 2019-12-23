1 winner and 1 loser of Tottenham closing agreement for attacking talent

Tottenham Hotspur are the latest club to be linked with a move for Brentford winger Said Benrahma, with the print edition of the Sunday Times reporting that Spurs are keeping tabs on the 24-year-old ahead of a potential January move.

Benrahma has been one of the stars of the Championship so far this campaign, racking up an impressive three goals and five assists, whilst also averaging 2.3 key passes per game.

The wideman’s approach play and dribbling skills make him a menace for most defences, whilst he also possesses the sort of workrate that Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho craves.

Benrahma would be an interesting addition for Spurs and would certainly add an extra dimension to their attacking play.

Here, we take a look at ONE winner and ONE loser of Tottenham securing an agreement for Said Benrahma in January….

Winner

Lucas Moura

The Brazilian speedster would surely welcome the arrival of Benrahma at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as it would provide the former PSG man with some much needed competition.

It would also prevent Moura from experiencing any form of burnout as Mourinho would have the luxury of being able to rotate his squad, which is something that he hasn’t been able to do so far, due to the limited options that he has at his disposal.

Loser

Jack Clarke

One inevitable loser of Benrahma arriving at the club is youngster Jack Clarke, with the winger already facing an uncertain future after failing to make an impact on loan at Leeds United this term.

Competition for places is already high at Spurs, meaning that the arrival of Benrahma could see Clarke drop even further down the pecking order under Mourinho.

Another loan spell may well be on the horizon for Clarke, as he is unlikely to get much game time in the Premier League if he returns to his parent club in January.