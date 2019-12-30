1 winner and 1 loser of Swansea clinching deal for PL-based signing

A recent report in the Athletic has detailed that Championship play-off chasers Swansea City are said to be in talks to take Liverpool starlet Rhian Brewster on loan in the upcoming January transfer window.

The 19-year-old youngster has found his game time limited under Jurgen Klopp this season due to the form being displayed by Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, whilst the presence of Divock Origi sees Brewster sitting towards the bottom of the pecking order up top.

A loan move to Swansea would surely be an enticing prospect for all parties involved in any potential deal, with Steve Cooper’s side being keen to reinforce their frontline, whilst Liverpool will be eager for the young striker to get both goals and regular game time under his belt in the coming months.

A deal has long been mooted between the two clubs and it now seems that the transfer may well come to fruition over the coming weeks of January.

Here, we take a look at ONE winner and ONE loser of Swansea clinching the loan signing of Rhian Brewster….

Winner

Andre Ayew

One man who will certainly see the positives of his side moving for Brewster is Ghanian attacker Andre Ayew, with the former West Ham man having had to carry much of the club’s scoring burden over the course of the first half of the campaign.

The addition of Brewster would in theory give Ayew some extra support in the forward part of the field, with the youngster sure to provide an extra dimension to the Swans attack.

Loser

Borja Baston

Having already fallen behind in the pecking order to fellow striker Sam Surridge, a move for Brewster to the Liberty Stadium would surely have a negative effect on Spanish centre forward Borja Baston.

The frontman started the season in fine fashion for the Swans, but has fallen out of favour under Cooper in recent weeks, perhaps suggesting that his long-term future in south Wales is now unclear.