1 winner and 1 loser of Swansea clinching a deal for EFL ace

It appears that Swansea have already identified one of their key transfer targets for this January transfer window, with the Daily Mail reporting that Steve Cooper’s side are eyeing a move for Chelsea youngster Conor Gallagher.

The 19-year-old midfielder has been in fine form on loan at Charlton Athletic, providing six goals and two assists over the course of his impressive spell with the Addicks so far.

However with the south London side having significantly dropped off the pace in recent months, it now seems that the player’s parent club are considering an early recall for their young talent this month, with Swansea being one of a plethora of clubs that are interested in taking the teenager on loan for the second half of the campaign.

QUIZ: Can you name the whole Swansea XI that won the 10/11 play-off final? See if you can get full marks down below!

1 of 11 I played 10 league games for Celtic, who am I? Yves Ma-Kalambay Michel Vorm David Cornell Dorus de Vries

It is a move that is sure to have ramifications for various players at the Liberty Stadium if Gallagher was to make the move to south Wales, with Cooper looking to shake up his squad ahead of a real effort to break into the play-off places.

Here, we take a look at ONE winner and ONE loser of Swansea clinching a deal for Conor Gallagher this month….

Winner

Jay Fulton

Given that the midfielder is hardly blessed with any real pace or attacking qualities, the addition of Gallagher would greatly benefit Jay Fulton, with the 19-year-old providing a great option for the role of box to box midfielder that can slot in nicely alongside the more defensive Swansea number six.

Fulton can then act as a pivot whilst Gallagher acts as more of an engine, with the teenager’s main role involving providing a link between Swansea’s attack and defence.

Loser

Tom Carroll

Having only made a handful of appearances for the south Wales club this season, Tom Carroll would surely be the loser of any deal being agreed for Gallagher to come to the Liberty Stadium, with the 27-year-old’s place in the starting eleven already coming under threat.

Gallagher in theory would provide a more attacking and creative option than that of Carroll and as a result the former Tottenham man could be the main casualty of this move coming to fruition.