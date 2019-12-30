1 winner and 1 loser of Fulham potentially losing important 25-y/o ace

Speaking to Football Insider, former Leeds United man Noel Whelan has earmarked Fulham hotshot Aleksandar Mitrovic as the ideal candidate to fill Everton’s goal scoring void this term.

The 25-year-old Serbian has once again been showing why he has been deemed by many as being too good to be playing in the second division this term, racking up a stunning 18 goals in just 24 Championship games so far.

This kind of form has made him a key part of the way that the Whites go about their business under Scott Parker and as such he will no doubt be viewed as an indispensable member of the squad by the club’s hierarchy.

If Mitrovic continues to find the back of the net on a regular basis, it seems like it could only be a matter of time before we see him plying his trade at a higher level once again, after his ill-fated spell at Newcastle United.

Here, we take a look at ONE winner and ONE loser of Fulham potentially losing the services of Mitrovic in the upcoming January transfer window….

Winner

Aboubakar Kamara

One man who would definitely be the winner at Craven Cottage if Mitrovic were to depart is 24-year-old striker Aboubakar Kamara, with the Frenchman having found his game time largely limited due to the form being displayed by the Serb at present.

A departure for Mitrovic would in theory provide Kamara with the opportunity to not only establish himself as a regular starter under Parker, but also a chance to add to his goal tally of three in the coming months.

Loser

Tom Cairney

On the other hand, it would be midfielder Tom Cairney that would feel the negative effects of Mitrovic’s potential departure, with the Scot having struck up a strong understanding and partnership with the striker this term.

The loss of one of the club’s key assets could well see Cairney be forced into considering his own future in west London, with the advanced playmaker having spoken of his desire to play at the highest level possible in recent years.