1 winner and 1 loser of Bristol City securing a deal for 19-cap international

Championship side Bristol City are actively looking for a striker or two in the January transfer market, and BristolLive are reporting that they are keen on Slovan Bratislava striker Andraz Sporar.

The Slovenia international has netted 20 goals in 26 appearances for his club side this season as his form has also attracted the interest of Scottish champions Celtic.

The Robins have been on the hunt for a new forward to add to their options in the goalscoring department, following Benik Afobe’s anterior cruciate ligament injury in September.

Here, we take a look at one winner and one loser of Bristol City potentially securing a deal for the 25-year-old…

Winner – Antoine Semenyo

19-year-old striker Semenyo has been a regular within the Robins matchday squad this season as their ‘club-developed’ player, but he has only featured nine times under Lee Johnson this campaign.

The striker will be desperate to gain more experience within a senior side by the season’s end, and it is believed that the club are looking to send the forward out on loan if they was to bring in a new striker.

Test your knowledge of Bristol City with this quiz – Can you get 15 out of 15?

1 of 15 1. Who did Bristol City lose to on the opening day? Burnley Nottingham Forest Hull City Bolton Wanderers

Having featured on loan for Bath City and Newport County across the past two seasons, Semenyo will want to be continuing his game and Johnson will want to test the striker at a club where he could be challenged as a regular starter.

The former Chelsea target will be wanting to put himself back on the map after seeing his Ashton Gate opportunities limited across the past six months, and a loan spell will see his ability get better and better as a long-term answer to City’ s striker woes.

Loser – Rodri

Rodri was signed as a short-term replacement to Afobe in October, penning a contract until January 15th upon arrival however he has struggled to settle and get the relative game-time under Johnson.

Regularly competing for a spot on the bench with Semenyo, he has had to settle for just the five appearances this season as he has had to make do with getting minutes with the under-23s before Christmas.

Talk of a new striker coming in would surely have settled the striker, who has failed to impress Johnson from the outside looking in, and the rumours coming to fruition would likely spell the end of his time at Ashton Gate in a couple of weeks.

The 29-year-old would have been frustrated with his struggles in Bristol across the past few months, and he will likely be looking for a club this time next month.