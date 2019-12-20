1 winner and 1 loser of Brentford sealing a deal for talented attacker

Brentford have been one of the Championship’s surprise packages so far, with Thomas Frank leading the Bees to fourth place in the league after 22 games gone.

They owe much of their best play to the form of their attacking trio of Ollie Watkins, Bryan Mbeumo and Said Benrahma, all of whom have hit a purple patch in front of goal with the three of them notching 24 goals between them.

In addition to this, Frank’s front three also contributes heavily from a creative perspective, particularly with the Brentford boss liking to see his wingers move inside from the flanks.

Despite the firepower and creativity that his side already possesses, it would be surprising if the Dane didn’t make moves to improve their squad.

And as such it is perhaps unsurprising that the rumour mill has been in full flow this week, with Football Insider reporting that the Bees are interested in acquiring the services of Aston Villa winger Andre Green in January, with the attacker currently struggling for game time out on loan at Preston North End this term.

Here, we take a look at ONE winner and ONE loser of Brentford securing a deal for the 21-year-old winger….

Winner

Bryan Mbeumo

One player who would certainly benefit from the added competition that Andre Green’s presence would bring is French winger Bryan Mbeumo.

The youngster has had a good run of games on the right hand side since Sergi Canos picked up a season ending injury, and the incoming of Green would certainly keep the 20-year-old on his toes, particularly with Green largely having a point to prove after a slow start to the campaign.

Loser

Sergi Canos

On the other hand, one player that will surely be the loser of any agreement for Green is Sergi Canos, with the Spaniard currently sidelined through injury, the incoming of the Aston Villa winger could see Canos slip further down the pecking order with Mbeumo having already established himself as first choice under Frank.

Canos was once one of the first names on the team sheet at Griffin Park, however that may not be the case if Green comes through the door in January.