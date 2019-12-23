1 winner and 1 loser if Swansea secure agreement for promising Chelsea youngster

Swansea City are allegedly in the race to secure the signature of 19-year-old Chelsea defender Marc Guehi this January, with the Sun reporting that the young defender has attracted interest from a plethora of clubs in recent months.

The youngster has six England under-21 caps to his name and is widely regarded as one of the next bright prospects to come through the club’s youth academy.

With competition for places traditionally high at Stamford Bridge, it is perhaps unsurprising to read that the west London club are open to loaning out the 19-year-old, with a temporary transfer offering a great opportunity for the defender to get some much needed game time at first team level.

Swansea are currently short of options at the back and with Steve Cooper encouraging his side to play a possession game this term, a move to the Liberty Stadium would greatly suit Guehi’s ball-playing style of defending.

Here, we take a look at ONE winner and ONE loser of Swansea securing an agreement for Chelsea’s talented 19-year-old….

Winner

Mike van der Hoorn

The Dutchman has been partnered by several different players at the heart of the defence and could really benefit from having a regular partner to play alongside at the heart of the Swansea backline, which is a role that Guehi could in theory fill if he arrives in south Wales.

Consistency in terms of team selection could hold the key to the Swans rediscovering the defensive form that they displayed during the earlier stages of the campaign, prior to Joe Rodon’s injury.

Loser

Ben Cabango

After progressing through the ranks of the club’s academy to make his first team debut this term, Cabango would surely be negatively affected by any deal to bring Guehi to the Liberty Stadium, as it would no doubt limit the defender’s game time.

With the likes of Rodon and Ben Wilmot seemingly in front of Cabango in the pecking order, the incoming of another central defender could well see the 19-year-old depart on a temporary spell of his own in the coming months.