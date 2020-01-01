1 winner and 1 loser if QPR dispense of talented 20-y/o ace

With the January window having now rolled around once more, we are likely to see clubs up and down the country looking to make changes to their existing squads, with Queens Park Rangers being no different.

R’s boss Mark Warburton will be keen to bring in some added bodies to supplement his existing selection options, with the former Nottingham Forest boss looking for his side to re-discover the kind of form that saw them in and around the play-off places in the first half of the campaign.

Despite incomings being the main focus for the west London club, it has been reported by West London Sport that Manchester City loanee Matt Smith could well be one of the main casualties of the club’s mid-season cull.

The youngster has found game time hard to come by at the Kiyian Prince Foundation Stadium so far, apperaring in just seven Championship games.

Therefore it seems that the midfielder will indeed make a return to the Etihad Stadium this month, with his loan spell having not gone to plan so far.

Here, we take a look at ONE winner and ONE loser of QPR cutting Smith’s temporary spell short this month….

Winner

Josh Scowen

One player who would almost certainly benefit from Smith’s departure is fellow midfielder Josh Scowen, with the 26-year-old having found his game time largely limited this term due to the high amount of competition for places in the centre of the park.

With Smith departing, Scowen would in theory have more of a clearer run at challenging the likes of Luke Amos for a starting spot under Warburton in the coming weeks and months of the season.

Loser

Jan Mlakar

One potential loser of this development coming to fruition is Smith’s fellow loanee Jan Mlakar, with both players having struck up a close relationship since arriving in west London during the summer.

Seeing Smith depart could well reduce Mlakar’s wavering confidence even further, with the Slovenian having also failed to have really settled at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, making just a handful of substitute appearances.