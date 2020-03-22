1 winner and 1 loser if Leeds United bring in top-flight ‘keeper

Leeds United are showing interest in making a move for AFC Bournemouth keeper Aaron Ramsdale, according to Football Insider.

The England Under-21 international has been in impressive form this season, despite the Premier League side’s struggles and his performances have caught the eye.

Marcelo Bielsa is in a strong position to secure promotion with Leeds this term, and one of his main decisions this summer will be whether or not to stick with Spanish number one Kiko Casilla.

Casilla has been in mixed form this season and his future is uncertain after receiving a ban last month which saw him suspended for eight games.

United’s scouts are now said to have been closely been monitoring the rising star over the two last campaigns, which included a loan spell with AFC Wimbledon.

A lot of Leeds’ interest in Ramsdale will depend on the top-flight future of Bournemouth, who continue to struggle in England’s top flight.

Take part in our latest Whites quiz – Can you get 100%?

1 of 18 Who was the starting goalkeeper? Michael Verrips Jake Eastwood Simon Moore Dean Henderson

Starting 28 of Bournemouth’s last 29 league games, Ramsdale has had somewhat of a breakthrough season at the club.

Looking into the potential of the youngster arriving at Elland Road, we have selected ONE winner and ONE loser should a deal be completed.

WINNER: Marcelo Bielsa

With everything going Bielsa’s way of late in the Championship and promotion very much on the cards, you have to say that bringing in a keeper of Ramsdale’s ability would be a significant piece of business.

It could be that the Argentine coach does in fact keep Casilla next season and Ramsdale comes in as back-up with the potential of becoming Leeds’ number one the following season.

Whether or not you like Casilla, the Spaniard would be a good ‘keeper to learn from, given his experience with Leeds, Espanyol and Real Madrid.

LOSER: Illan Meslier

Meslier is currently on loan from Lorient and he has just begun to take advantage of Casilla’s absence, performing well in his three games between the sticks.

The French stopper could have been hoping for a permanent deal to come from his loan deal, but that might be less likely if Ramsdale arrives.

Leeds do have the option to purchase the 20-year-old, but claims of interest in Ramsdale may put the likelihood of that under question.