1 winner and 1 loser if Aston Villa youngster remains at Coventry City

Callum O’Hare could leave Aston Villa this summer on a permanent basis, and Coventry City will be hoping they can secure a deal.

The attacking midfielder has been in superb form this season, featuring in 29 games for Mark Robins’ side and helping the Sky Blues to sit top of the League One table.

At 21, O’Hare is at a very important part in his career with his future at parent club Villa very much up in the air.

Having spent the last six months of last season on loan with Carlisle, O’Hare then joined Coventry last summer and it has been a move that has worked out incredibly well for the youngster.

Coventry, who look increasingly likely to gain promotion to the Championship, will be hoping they can approach Villa and O’Hare over a permanent deal, and Football Insider have claimed that the Sky Blues do have a chance.

A latest report claims that Villa are not close to reaching a contract agreement, seeing his deal expire in the summer, meaning he would be free to move elsewhere.

Looking the potential of O’Hare arriving at Coventry, we have taken a look at ONE winner and ONE loser if the deal happens…

WINNER: Mark Robins

Robins has masterminded Coventry to a successful campaign up to this point and O’Hare has proved to be a key part his plans.

Featuring in 29 league games, the young Villa loanee has three goals and three assists, making him a key component in the Coventry side.

Given his agent and obvious talent, O’Hare would undoubtedly further develop and build on those figures in the Championship next term, making his potential transfer a must-do for Robins.

LOSER: Aston Villa

Villa have tried to extend O’Hare’s deal, but failed, and they may live to regret not securing a deal sooner than this year.

O’Hare could in fact leave Villa, join Coventry, and meet them next season if Dean Smith’s side are relegated from the Premier League.

Of course, that is a lot of what ifs, but allowing one of their academy graduates to leave for free, who has shown quality this season, could prove to be a big mistake.