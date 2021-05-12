1 winner and 1 loser at Sunderland if club bids for former transfer target this summer

Sunderland could well make a new approach for one of their former transfer targets this summer, after Peterborough United transfer listed their forward, Mo Eisa.

The Black Cats were previously said to be interested in signing the 26-year-old back in the summer of 2018 before the player then opted to join Bristol City instead.

Now the same player has once again been thrust into the limelight this summer, with the Posh looking to trim their squad ahead of their return to the Sky Bet Championship next season.

Eisa only started six league games for Darren Ferguson’s men this term and is sure to want to move to a club where he is guaranteed to start regularly as he enters what should be the prime years of his career.

Quiz: Did these 18 players make more than 100 Sunderland appearances?

1 of 18 Asamoah Gyan? More Less

Here, we take a look at ONE winner and ONE loser at Sunderland if the club goes back in for Eisa this summer…

Winner

Aiden O’Brien

The main winner of a potential deal for Eisa being completed would be O’Brien as he would be pushed harder to improve his performances by the increased competition that would come at the club if the Posh striker arrived in the North East.

O’Brien has largely acted as back up to Charlie Wyke this term and has managed to gander 32 league appearances without much in the way of competition for his spot.

Eisa’s presence would not only urge the former Millwall man to improve his own performances in front of goal but also help to take the scoring burden off his shoulders when the Irishman is going through a barren spell.

Signing a new striker can be viewed as a negative for players in that position that are already at the club but the addition of Eisa could bring the best out of O’Brien.

Loser

Will Grigg

The almost inevitable loser of any deal being completed for Eisa this summer would be Grigg, who has sturggled ever since he set foot at the Stadium of Light two years ago.

Having just returned from a loan spell at MK Dons, the Northern Irishman’s long term future with Sunderland is shrouded with doubt as he has continued to struggle to repay the fee that was paid for him back in 2019.

He did indeed re-find some form in front of goal during his temporary spell in Buckinghamshire but overall it does appear that his time with the Black Cats could soon be coming to an abrupt end.

The signing of Eisa or any other striker for that matter could put the final nail in the coffin for the 29-year-old. as he would undoubtedly fall further down the pecking order.