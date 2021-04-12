1 winner and 1 loser at Sunderland as ace linked with summer transfer

Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke is said to be of interest to Russian Premier League side CSKA Moscow this summer, with the Daily Mail reporting that the club’s scouts recently ran the rule over the frontman in his recent game against Peterborough United.

Wyke has been in the form of his career for the Black Cats this term and currently has 24 goals to his name across all competitions as Lee Johnson’s men chase promotion back to the Championship.

With the player’s contract set to expire this summer, speculation has understandably been high around whether he will remain at the Stadium of Light past this summer or not.

As interest inevitably grows both from other domestic clubs and from abroad, Sunderland are sure to be scrambling to secure their star man on a new deal as soon as possible.

Here, we take a look at ONE winner and ONE loser at the club as Wyke is once again linked with a move away…

Winner – Will Grigg

One player who is almost certain to be one of the main beneficiaries of Wyke leaving the club is Grigg, with the out of favour striker having seen his route to starting spot blocked by his in form teammate this season.

Currently out on loan at MK Dons, the Northern Irishman is still capable of making an impact at both League One and Championship level and could well be thrown a lifeline by Johnson this summer.

He currently has just one year remaining on his contract in the North East, which could well mean that he stays put as the club plans for the the next campaign.

It may seem far fetched right now but the departure of Wyke could realistically offer the frontman a way back in a Sunderland shirt somewhere down the line.

Loser – Aiden McGeady

The veteran winger has shone brilliantly alongside Wyke for the Black Cats this term and would surely be the most affected if his teammate did indeed leave this summer.

A lot of McGeady’s assists have been for the striker and he would really lose a key target in the box for his deliveries if the former Middlesbrough man did make a move to Russia.

The loss of Wyke could also play a big part in deciding the Irishman’s own future, with the 35-year-old’s current contract also set to expire at the end of June.

Therefore Sunderland could well be dealt a double blow as two of their key men face a key decision come the summer transfer window.