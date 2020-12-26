1 winner and 1 loser at Nottingham Forest if 30-year-old makes surprise January exit

Aris Thessanoliki are reportedly in negotiations to sign Nottingham Forest forward Miguel Angel Guerrero.

According to Giannis Chorianopoulos, the Greek side are in talks to sign the 30-year-old, who only arrived at the City Ground in the summer.

Guerrero joined Forest from Olympiacos in the summer, as Sabri Lamouchi looked to add more of a physical option to his attacking armory.

Guerrero was to make only one appearance under Sabri Lamouchi though, with most of his game time this season coming under Chris Hughton.

But with reports emerging regarding his future at the City Ground, here, we take a look at one winner and one loser at Forest if Guerrero leaves in January…

Winner: Luke Freeman

Freeman has endured a tough start to life at Forest. His performances haven’t quite been there, and he’s been ruled out until 2021 with a hernia.

Before Freeman’s injury, he had lost his place in the side to Guerrero, who was starting to establish himself as Forest’s first-choice attacking midfielder.

In seven of his eight appearances under Hughton, Guerrero has played as a number 10, much of the surprise to some fans who billed him as a target man back in the summer.

If Guerrero were to leave, it would be one less for Freeman to worry about as he looks to make a full return from injury.

Loser: Lyle Taylor

Taylor really benefited from Guerrero’s presence in the win over Wycombe, where the striker netted his first brace in Forest colours.

Guerrero was an expert at linking up play and bridging the gap between midfield and the often isolated Taylor, with the latter ultimately scoring twice and producing his best performance of the season.

It’s a formula that has proven to work previously, and despite Cafu impressing in recent weeks, Taylor is yet to find the net since the international break.