1 winner and 1 loser at Middlesbrough if they beat Sunderland and Preston North End to Aston Villa transfer agreement

Middlesbrough have joined a host of other Championship clubs in the January transfer battle for Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer.

That is according to TEAMtalk, who believe that the 21-year-old is a top target for Michael Carrick next month to bolster his strike-force – one that only has Chuba Akpom firing in the goals currently.

Archer has made just six cameo appearances for Villa in the Premier League this season totalling 44 minutes following Steven Gerrard’s decision to reject all advances in the summer and keep him in his squad.

But with new Villa boss Unai Emery seeking a new attacker next month, the door could be opened for another temporary Archer exit from the Midlands club.

Let’s take a look at one winner and one loser from Boro should they be the winners in the race for the England under-21 international’s signature.

WINNER: Ryan Giles

Brought in to play as a marauding left wing-back under Chris Wilder, Giles has forged himself a reputation for being one of the most creative players in the Championship with his dangerous crosses.

Nine assists in 21 matches last season for Cardiff showed what he’s all about and he’s in a similarly helpful mood this season with five of them to his name – perhaps it would be more if the rest of Boro’s strikers aside from Akpom were more clinical.

Archer is a striker that will make the right movements in the box and will get himself on the end of crosses, so Giles is perhaps salivating at the thought of aiming for his head or feet with the ball and he would definitely continue to rack up the assists if the deal were to be done.

LOSER: Rodrigo Muniz

A deal for Archer would almost certainly push Muniz further down the pecking order at the Riverside Stadium.

Boro wanted the Brazilian striker on a permanent basis last summer from Flamengo, only to be beaten to his signature by then-divisional rivals Fulham.

A year later though, the Teessiders secured his services on a season-long loan deal, but having scored twice in his first four appearances, Muniz’s game-time has progressively decreased since Chris Wilder’s departure from the dugout.

Under Carrick, Muniz has started just once in six matches, which was his first game in charge against Preston North End, and since then he has made three cameo appearances off the bench and in two contests he failed to make it onto the pitch.

If Archer were to be secured, then it may be best for all parties if Boro approach Fulham to terminate his loan deal as it will do Muniz no favours not playing many minutes.