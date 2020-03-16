1 winner and 1 loser at Ipswich Town if Luke Woolfenden seals Leeds United switch

Ipswich Town could be facing an uphill battle to keep Luke Woolfenden at Portman Road this summer if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to TWTD, the defender is thought to be the subject of considerable interest from Championship side Leeds United whilst Crystal Palace are also tracking the defender.

Although Whites manager Marcelo Bielsa is currently able to call upon the services of Liam Cooper and Ben White, the latter of the two defenders is set to return to his parent-club Brighton & Hove Albion at the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

Therefore, Leeds will need to bolster their options in the heart of defence and thus Woolfenden may fit the bill.

A mainstay in Ipswich’s starting eleven this season, the 21-year-old has illustrated some real signs of promise in the third-tier for his side.

However, given that the Tractor Boys are currently seven points adrift of the play-off places with eight games left to play, they may struggle to fend off interest from elsewhere for Woolfenden.

Here, we take a look at ONE winner and ONE loser at Ipswich if the defender does indeed decide to move to Leeds…

Winner: Janoi Donacien

Since joining Ipswich on a permanent basis from Accrington Stanley last year, Janoi Donacien has struggled to make any inroads at Portman Road.

Although predominately a centre-back, the 26-year-old has been utilised at full-back as well as right-midfield by manager Paul Lambert this season due to the presence of Woolfenden, Luke Chambers and James Wilson.

If Woolfenden does indeed opt to move on to pastures new, Donacien could potentially be given the opportunity to prove himself in the third-tier for Ipswich in his natural role.

Loser: Luke Chambers

A regular starter for Ipswich in recent seasons, Luke Chambers has made over 350 appearances for the club since joining them in 2012 from Nottingham Forest.

During the current campaign, the defender has formed a solid partnership with Woolfenden which has resulted in the Tractor Boys keeping 12 clean-sheets in the third-tier.

Providing that his team-mate completes a switch to Leeds, Chambers may struggle to cope in his absence if Ipswich do not find a sufficient replacement in the summer.