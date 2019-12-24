1 winner and 1 loser at Charlton if latest departure rumours come true

Charlton Athletic could well be bidding an early farewell to on loan Brighton midfielder Beram Kayal next month, with London News Online reporting that the Israeli’s loan spell looks set to be cut short by Lee Bowyer.

Kayal only arrived at the Valley this summer, however the experienced former Celtic man has found much of his season disrupted by ongoing fitness issues, with a muscle injury said to be the cause of his ongoing absence from the first team squad.

With just six Championship appearances to his name this term, it is fair to say that Kayal’s loan spell has been extremely underwhelming for all parties involved.

QUIZ: Can you name every top Charlton goalscorer from the past 15 seasons? See if you can get full marks down below!

1 of 15 Who was Charlton's top goalscorer in the 2018/2019 season? Lyle Taylor Joe Aribo Igor Vetokele Karlan Grant

Bowyer will no doubt be looking to strengthen his squad in the upcoming January transfer window and as a result the crocked midfielder could be the first victim of any kind of mid-season cull, with a potential departure for Kayal opening up the possibility to bring in another loan player.

Here, we take a look at ONE winner and ONE loser of Kayal’s potential departure from the Valley next month….

Winner

Albie Morgan

After making an early return from his loan spell at non-league Ebbsfleet United, Albie Morgan would certainly be the beneficiary of Kayal’s potential departure.

The Charlton youngster was brought back to the club in order to provide cover for injuries, however there is now an opportunity for the midfielder to establish himself as a regular starter at the Valley due to the fact that Messrs Kayal and Josh Cullen are both facing spells out on the sidelines due to injury.

Loser

Tomer Hemed

Both Kayal and Hemed were both at Brighton together, whilst they have both appeared alongside one another for Israel on international duty.

The potential departure of Kayal would certainly have a negative effect on the striker’s morale as he seeks to make his own recovery from injury.

Seeing his countryman depart south London may make Hemed think twice about his own future at the club, with the big striker having only made five appearances for the Addicks since arriving this summer.