1 winner and 1 loser at Charlton as 20-y/o makes return to parent club

Jonathan Leko has returned to West Brom after suffering a knee injury whilst playing for loan club Charlton Athletic this weekend, with the Express and Star reporting that the 20-year-old is set to undergo treatment at his parent club.

The injury to Leko only adds to Charlton’s current injury woes, with Addicks boss Lee Bowyer already having to contend with several injuries to some of his key players in recent months, including the likes of Josh Cullen and Jonny Williams.

Leko has scored five goals and assisted a further four since arriving at the Valley during the summer transfer window, proving to be something of a shrewd acquisition for Bowyer so far.

The 20-year-old striker will be keen to get back to full fitness soon in order to pick up where he left off this term as the Addicks seek to push back up the table after a poor run of form.

Here, we take a look at ONE winner and ONE loser at Charlton as Leko makes his return to West Brom….

Winner

Lyle Taylor

Despite being one of the club’s key players, Lyle Taylor will certainly benefit from the departure of Leko as he makes his way back to regaining full fitness after returning from injury recently.

The lack of competition for places up front will in theory give Taylor the opportunity to start more games for the Addicks in the coming weeks, thus improving his overall match fitness as he looks to improve on his goal tally of six.

Loser

Macauley Bonne

On the other hand, Macauley Bonne will almost certainly be the loser of this recent development, as both he and Leko had both struck up a strong striking partnership in the absence of Taylor through injury.

The departure of Leko now means that Bonne will have to set about attempting to develop an understanding with Taylor, with both players having rarely played alongside each other so far.