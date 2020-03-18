1 winner and 1 loser at Cardiff City if summer deal for 22-y/o attacker goes through

Cardiff City are one club thought to be interested in moving for Benfica winger Chris Willock during the summer transfer window following his impressive form with Huddersfield Town.

Willock joined the Terriers on loan during the January window and has found the net once in seven appearances, bouncing back from a disappointing spell with West Brom in the opening half of the campaign.

If the Bluebirds are to land the 22-year-old’s services, however, they will need to fend off competition from arch-rivals Cardiff City first, according to the report from Football Insider.

But if they do manage to complete a deal, here is one player who would benefit and one who would lose out…

Lee Tomlin

The attacking midfielder has had a lot of pressure on him so far this season as he has proven himself to be far and away the most efficient creator in the Cardiff side.

He has scored seven and assisted seven, putting him top of both charts, but that overreliance could well take its toll on the player eventually – in fact he is currently spending time on the sidelines with a knock.

Therefore, bringing someone else in with a real creative sparkle, such as Willock, would definitely benefit the former Peterborough and Bristol City man.

Gavin Whyte

The 24-year-old was signed by Neil Warnock back in the summer transfer window from Oxford United and it looked like being his big chance in the second tier.

And whilst he has made 24 appearances, he has started less than half of those and has contributed just one assist so far, leaving his future with the club slightly doubtful – he has played just one minute in the club’s last six league matches.

Signing Willock could well, therefore, prove to be the nail in Whyte’s Cardiff coffin.