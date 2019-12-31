1 winner and 1 loser at Brentford if deal comes off for 19-goal attacker

Brentford have been linked with a move for Dundee United hot-shot Lawrence Shankland – the man turning heads with his remarkable goal record this season.

Shankland has garnered plenty of attention so far this season after netting 19 goals in just 17 Scottish Championship games, scoring 21 in all competitions, helping Dundee to a 14 point lead at the summit of the second tier.

The Courier reported that a Brentford representative was spotted at Tannadice during the Dundee derby on Friday night, but also revealed that representatives from Everton and QPR were also present.

But if he were to move to Griffin Park, who would be the big winners and losers?

Bryan Mbeumo

The Frenchman has been excellent since arriving in West London in the summer from Ligue 1, netting nine goals and assisting five more already.

He has slotted seemlessly into the thront three in the absence of Sergi Canos, combining with Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahama brilliantly.

The increased competition for the sole striking spot can only be of benefit to Mbeumo, however, with Watkins currently the only man in contention for the spot.

Niko Karelis

The Greek striker was signed on a free agent back in the summer but after suffering a season-ending injury on his full debut his Griffin Park career is very much hanging in the balance.

And it could be that the arrivals of Shankland is the final nail in his career in West London.

With Marcus Forss continuing to impress on loan at AFC Wimbledon, Karelis could well find himself down to fourth in the pecking order when he returns to full fitness.