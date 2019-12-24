1 winner and 1 loser at Brentford if club secure January agreement for Tottenham starlet

With speculation rife surrounding the future of Tottenham winger Jack Clarke, it now seems that Brentford have now thrown their hat into the ring for the 19-year-old’s signature, with the Daily Mail reporting that the Bees are eyeing up a move for the youngster.

Clarke only joined Spurs this summer from his boyhood club Leeds United, before being loaned straight back to the Elland Road club as part of the deal.

Unfortunately for the young wideman, his temporary spell in the Championship hasn’t gone the way he would have liked, with the Leeds academy graduate having only made one league appearance this term, totalling a measly 19 minutes of playing time.

QUIZ: Do you know where these 15 ex-Brentford players are playing now? See if you can get full marks down below!

1 of 15 Who does Jake Reeves play for now? Bradford City AFC Wimbledon Swindon Town Plymouth Argyle

The lack of playing time experienced by the young winger has obviously come as a lack of concern for the Premier League side, who are said to be keen to recall the 19-year-old in January ahead of another loan move.

With Brentford said to be in the running for Clarke’s signature, we have picked out ONE winner and ONE loser at Griffin Park of any deal being agreed for the winger in January….

Winner

Bryan Mbeumo

The young Frenchman has made quite the impact since arriving at Griffin Park this summer, thriving on the right hand side of the Bees attack in the absence of star player Sergi Canos through injury.

The addition of Clarke would certainly keep Mbeumo on his toes, with the attacker currently having something of a free run for a starting spot at present.

His development would surely increase ten fold if he was to have some competition to keep him looking over his shoulder and that therefore makes the Frenchman the winner of any deal being agreed.

Loser

Emiliano Marcondes

On the other hand, a definite loser of any deal being agreed for Clarke is 24-year-old attacker Emiliano Marcondes, with the winger currently impressing on loan at Danish side FC Midtjylland, the incoming of Clarke could negatively affect his chances of gaining a regular spot in Thomas Frank’s side.

With Tottenham likely to demand that Clarke starts regularly for the duration of his temporary spell, the potential deal could put any chances of Marcondes making a January return to west London on the back burner.