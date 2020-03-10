1 winner and 1 loser at Birmingham City if Jude Bellingham makes Man Utd move

Birmingham City could be facing an uphill battle to keep hold of Jude Bellingham this summer if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to BBC Sport, the midfielder was given a tour of Manchester United’s training ground yesterday after the club initially expressed interest in him during the January transfer window.

Bellingham, who has also been recently linked with a move to Borussia Dortmund, cannot sign a professional contract with Birmingham until he turns 17 in June.

One of the Blues’ stand-out performers this season, the teenager has set the Championship alight at times with his performances and thus would be a major loss for the club providing that he does indeed depart.

Keeping this in mind, we take a look at ONE winner and ONE loser at Birmingham if Bellingham does opts to join United in the not too distant future…

Winner: Dan Crowley

Since joining Birmingham for an undisclosed fee from Dutch side Willem II, Dan Crowley has struggled to deliver the goods on a consistent basis.

Utilised predominately as a winger by head coach Pep Clotet despite featuring in a more central role last season in the Eredivisie, the 22-year-old has yet to live up to expectations at St Andrew’s.

During the 32 appearances that he has made for the Blues, Crowley has only managed to provide five direct goal contributions.

Can you get 15 out of 15 on this Birmingham quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Who is this ex-Birmingham right-back? Stephen Carr Carl Jenkinson Emilio Nsue Paul Caddis

If Bellingham leaves, the midfielder could be asked to step up to the mark during the upcoming campaign for Birmingham which in turn may result in him making considerable strides in terms of his development.

Loser: Lukas Jutkiewicz

Despite seeing his former strike-partner Che Adams leave last summer, Lukas Jutkiewicz has continued to impress for the Blues this season and is currently their top-scorer in the Championship with 12 goals.

Having developed an understanding with Bellingham this season, the forward will not want to see the teenager depart this summer.

However, if Birmingham do receive a sizeable bid from the Red Devils or another one of Europe’s biggest sides, they may find it difficult to keep the midfielder at St Andrew’s.

Given that there is no guarantee that fellow forward Scott Hogan will join the Blues on a permanent deal during the upcoming transfer window, Jutkiewicz may struggle to replicate the performance levels that he has illustrated in recent months next season in Bellingham’s absence.