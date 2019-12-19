1 winner and 1 loser as future of Charlton man is thrown into doubt

Much of Charlton’s chances of staying in the Championship this term have been placed on the shoulders of their talismanic striker Lyle Taylor, with the 29-year-old having become something of a key figure for the Addicks.

After a fast start to the campaign, in which he netted five goals in his opening six games, Taylor is now on his way back to regaining full match fitness after making his return from a severe knee injury that he suffered in mid September.

Given the form he showed prior to his fitness setback, it is perhaps unsurprising that plenty of clubs have shown an interest in acquiring the services of the 29-year-old, particularly with his current contract set to expire at the end of the season.

QUIZ: Can you name every top Charlton goalscorer from the past 15 seasons?

Naturally Charlton have a burning desire to hold onto their star player, however it seems that their desires are not matched by Taylor, with news emerging today via London News Online that the striker has turned down the club’s offer of a new and improved contract, thus throwing his long term future at the Valley into doubt.

Here, we take a look at ONE winner and ONE loser of Taylor’s contract stalemate with Charlton….

Winner

Macauley Bonne

The Charlton striker has been in fine form during the period in which Taylor has been sidelined, and this news would certainly be a boost for the 24-year-old as a departure for his teammate would almost certainly see Bonne become the club’s new talisman after his strong run of form.

Taylor’s departure would, in theory, enhance his chances of being a regular starter, with the former Leyton Orient man having to have settled for a place on the bench for much of the season’s opening weeks due to his teammate’s fine form.

Loser

Jonathan Leko

On the other hand, another of Taylor’s fellow strikers Jonathan Leko would certainly be negatively affected by the latest development on the 29-year-old’s future, with the two frontmen having struck up a good on-pitch understanding during the earlier parts of the campaign.

A potential departure for Taylor in January is now a real possibility and that will surely be a blow for Leko, with his confidence and happiness at the Valley sure to be reduced if Taylor were to make an exit.