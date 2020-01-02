1 winner and 1 loser as Charlton secure deal for PL-based talent

Charlton Athletic have made their first foray into the January transfer market after the Addicks today announced the loan signing of Aston Villa winger Andre Green, with the 21-year-old adding to Lee Bowyer’s attacking options.

The youngster had previously spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Charlton’s Championship rivals Preston North End, however due to lack of game time under Alex Neil, the decision was made to bring the wideman back to Villa Park.

Having made just four substitute appearances all season, Green will no doubt be keen to make up for lost time at the Valley, with the attacker seemingly coming in as a direct replacement for Jonathan Leko, who saw his temporary spell at Charlton cut short by injury.

QUIZ: Can you name every top Charlton goalscorer from the past 15 seasons? See if you can get full marks down below!

1 of 15 Who was Charlton's top goalscorer in the 2018/2019 season? Lyle Taylor Joe Aribo Igor Vetokele Karlan Grant

The signing of Green is sure to have ramifications for several members of the Charlton squad, with Bowyer looking for his side to push back up the table in the coming weeks after a poor run of form.

Here, we take a look at ONE winner and ONE loser as Charlton bring in Andre Green from Aston Villa on loan….

Winner

Alfie Doughty

One man who will definitely be the winner of Green’s move to the Valley is 20-year-old midfielder Alfie Doughty, with the left footed playmaker having had to have played as an unorthodox winger over the last few weeks due to the side’s various injury issues.

The addition of Green will in theory allow Doughty to revert back to his more natural role as a central midfielder, with the Villa winger capable of playing on both flanks.

Loser

Adam Matthews

The former Sunderland man will almost certainly be the main loser of this deal coming to fruition, with Green providing a much stronger attacking option for the role of wing back than that of Matthews.

With Bowyer often reverting to a back three that is flanked by two attacking wing backs, Matthews will surely be a casualty, with Green providing an abundance of speed and skill that will surely be too hard to overlook as an option on the right hand side.