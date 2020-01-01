1 winner and 1 loser as Bournemouth recall Sam Surridge from Swansea

Sam Surridge has had a productive loan spell with Swansea, scoring seven goals in 23 appearances as he has found himself climatising to Championship football well.

The striker’s form has however seen Bournemouth recall the 21-year-old from his loan spell at The Liberty Stadium, and he could potentially see out the rest of the season in and around Eddie Howe’s first team as they attempt to stave off Premier League relegation.

However, with every loan recall comes a chance for someone to spend time out elsewhere on loan, and Surridge himself will be desperate to impress.

Here, we take a look at one winner and one loser as Bournemouth recall Sam Surridge…

Winner – Borja Baston

The Spaniard has struggled to make it into the starting 11 as of late, making 18 appearances and scoring six goals in the Championship this campaign.

With Surridge heading back to the south coast, it opens up an opportunity for the 27-year-old to step back off the bench and reclaim his place back in the Swans starting lineup under Steve Cooper.

The striker will be hungry to impress and he will be desperate to prove himself to the Swansea supporters, with his goals drying up and his game-time becoming less frequent at The Liberty Stadium.

Baston is a talented striker on his day, and he will be vying with Andre Ayew for the time being for that sole striker spot that Cooper likes to operate with up top for the Championship side, as a move for Liverpool attacker Rhian Brewster could surface.

Loser – Dominic Solanke

The Bournemouth forward has made 18 appearances in the Premier League this campaign, but has failed to fit the net as the once-talented English wonderkid has seen his career deteriorate over the past few months.

The 22-year-old striker has had to settle with a space on Eddie Howe’s bench across the last few weeks, and now he will be facing competition from Surridge to make the matchday 18.

Having only scored eight goals in senior football, Surridge already possesses able competition for the striker and the former Chelsea youngster, who moved to the Cherries from Liverpool in January.

The former England youth international will be determined to prove himself to Howe, who is rated as one of England’s top young managers, but for the forward, it appears as if his time at The Vitality Stadium could be coming to an end due to Surridge making his comeback.