1 tackle: Error-filled showing ruined Bristol City man’s big weekend moment

Bristol City defender Jack Hunt had an unhappy return to Hillsborough yesterday, as Sheffield Wednesday claimed a 1-0 win in the Championship.

A late-penalty from Barry Bannan boosted Wednesday to 3rd-place in the Championship, with the Robins dropping down to 8th with their third-straight loss.

Hunt started the game in the right-wing back position for Lee Johnson’s side marking his fifth appearance in the last five games, having missed much of October and November for the club.

The 29-year-old moved to Ashton Gate from Wednesday ahead of last season. He’d spent three successful seasons with Wednesday which prompted Johnson to move for the full-back, who’s not had the best season so far.

A lot of defenders joined the club in the summer but Hunt has kept his spot through numerous injuries for the most part, but his performance yesterday suggested that he might be falling out-of-favour under Johnson:

Hunt lasted just over an hour at Hillsborough yesterday and walked off to a standing ovation from the home crowd for his services to the club in the past.

But it capped an otherwise average performance. He misplaced more than a third of his passes yesterday and put in just the one challenge as the Robins’ continued their poor form – Bristol City have now lost four of their last six games in the Championship.

It’s thrown them out of the top-six with Swansea leapfrogging them, after their late 1-0 win at Luton Town over the weekend.

Can you get 15 out of 15 on this Swansea City quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 1. Where did Bristol City finish in the Championship during 18-19? 14th 11th 8th 7th

Johnson will see out 2019 with a trip to Charlton on Boxing Day, and the visit of Luton Town at the weekend.

A win on Boxing Day could throw them back into the top-six depending on other results but if they fall short once again, the play-off places could further distance themselves from the Robins.

It was a lacklustre team performance yesterday but Hunt stood out in particular as one of those who struggled. A new year awaits everyone at Bristol City though, and they need to use this fresh start to revitalise their season and get their play-off push back on track.