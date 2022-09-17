1 shot: The Chelsea loanee who huffed and puffed for Hull in 3-0 defeat Swansea City

Hull City have lost four on the bounce in the Championship, and the most concerning of all came when they went down 3-0 at Swansea City on Saturday lunchtime.

The Tigers have shown a lot of promise, particularly in the attacking third, at times so far this season, but they were humbled by the Swans who started the game in the relegation zone.

The first half was tighter but the Swans still looked the more likely and the floodgates opened in the second period, with Ryan Manning and Luke Cundle breaking the deadlock to establish a two-goal cushion in the space of three minutes after the hour mark.

Hull have been taking on ill-advised shots from range for a while now and they were unable to test Steven Benda in the Swansea goal in the second half, registering just one shot on target in the entire game.

Here, we are going to be focusing on Harvey Vale in our latest performance in numbers piece…

Vale’s Championship debut was something of a baptism of fire as the 19-year-old, and Hull in general, were starved of the ball as the Swans imposed themselves on the game from early on.

With only one senior start and four substitute appearances for Chelsea in domestic cup competitions for experience, the trip to the Swansea.com Stadium will have been a positive learning experience for Vale, and it will be interesting to see if he can keep his place come the end of the international break.

Vale did show willing on his debut, and completed two dribbles, the joint-most of any Hull City players on the pitch, according to WhoScored.

His pass accuracy was a little bit disappointing at 73%, considering the Tigers were not able to cause as many problems in the final third, it was important for them to use possession well in order to relieve pressure, such that over the course of the game they failed to do.

Vale’s one shot was unhandsomely off target but the attacking intent was clear to see, and it would be harsh for Arveladze to drop the 19-year-old on that performance, a disappointing afternoon but a good one to get in the bank.