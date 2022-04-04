1 shot, 0% dribble success: The Sheffield United man who had a tough afternoon in 1-0 loss at Stoke City

Sheffield United managed just one shot on target in their 1-0 defeat at Stoke City at the weekend.

The Blades lost ground on the likes of Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest in the process and could face an uphill battle to secure a top six place with so many attacking players on the treatment table.

Billy Sharp, Ollie McBurnie, David McGoldrick and Rhian Brewster were all absent at the bet365 Stadium, the latter two have been for some time, which put a lot of pressure on 18-year-old Daniel Jebbison to lead the line.

Jebbison was recalled from a loan spell at Burton Albion in January, with Lys Mousset departing and others players struggling for regular availability.

It was a very challenging afternoon for Jebbison in his first Championship start of the season, but one that should stand him in good stead to finish the season strongly.

The Potters negated his threat very well, only affording Jebbison one shot in the 80 minutes he played, and stopping his progress in possession as the 18-year-old did not complete any dribbles from three attempts.

It was a real off-day from the Blades’ attacking contingent as a whole, and that made it difficult for Jebbison to make an impact with limited service.

The difficulty of the game and how isolated Jebbison was up front on his own, is reflected in the fact that he only managed one touch inside the penalty area in the match, showing how comfortable Stoke were in dealing with him.

Jebbison only completed seven passes, from eight attempted, in the match, but that also suggests that it was tough for the Blades to find him as an outlet.

It will be interesting to see if Jebbison is trusted with a second consecutive start when the Blades welcome an out of form Queens Park Rangers side to Bramall Lane on Tuesday evening.

If nothing else, Jebbison would have received some good constructive feedback from his performance, with Sharp and McGoldrick as team-mates who have had their own ups and downs in the EFL, the 18-year-old is in good company to continue his development and succeed at Sheffield United, despite having a game to forget on Saturday.