1 positive and 1 negative from Luton’s draw with Wigan

Luton Town had to settle for their second successive draw at the weekend, as their clash against Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium ended goalless.

It was a game that lacked the cutting edge and creativity from both sides, as neither team could find the breakthrough in what was a crucial six-pointer in the fight to avoid relegation.

Despite not getting the win they craved, Luton can take heart in some aspects of their performance, and there certainly will be things to build on in the crucial months ahead.

As always, there were also moments of Saturday’s performance that were not as pleasing.

Here, we take a look at one positive and one negative from Luton’s showing at the weekend…

Positive: Simon Sluga’s performance

The 26-year-old Croatian has not been without his critics this season, after a difficult first few months at Luton following his summer switch from Rijeka.

However, in recent weeks Sluga has produced some assured displays in goal, and Saturday’s game was no exception, as he kept his third clean sheet in six matches for the Hatters.

In total, the Croatian made five claims and two saves, including a key stop at the death to deny Wigan’s Michael Jacobs.

Graeme Jones will be hoping that Sluga can continue his good run of form as the end of season run-in begins to take effect.

Negative: Poor in final third

Despite all of Luton’s excellent work off the ball to deny Wigan clear goalscoring opportunities, one negative from their performance on Saturday was their poor efforts in the final third.

The Hatters managed just three shots all game against the Latics, with just one of them on target. The front two of Harry Cornick and James Collins proved to be largely ineffective during the course of the match.

It is the eighth time Luton have drawn a blank away from home in the league this season, and it is something Graeme Jones needs to address considering the side’s awful record on their travels this term.