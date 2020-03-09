1 positive and 1 negative from Bristol Rovers’ loss to Southend

Bristol Rovers slumped to their third successive defeat on Saturday afternoon, as they went down 3-1 to 22nd placed Southend United at Roots Hall.

The Shrimpers had won just three times in the league this season prior to the game, but looked the better side throughout the contest, as Rovers’ woes in League One continued.

The pressure on Ben Garner has now ramped up significantly, with the Gas manager winning just one of his eighteen matches in charge.

The result drops Rovers down to 15th place in the league, and the Gas have three difficult games coming up against promotion contenders – Sunderland, Ipswich and Peterborough United.

We take a look at one positive and one negative from Rovers’ defeat at the weekend…

Positive: Jayden Mitchell-Lawson

With Jonson Clarke-Harris once again sidelined through injury, 20-year-old Jayden Mitchell-Lawson started upfront alongside James Daly, and for the most part was the Gas’ best player.

He scored the equalising goal in the 46th minute, intercepting a misplaced pass, then finishing off the 1 v 1 past Patrik Gunnarsson into the bottom corner.

During the course of the game, the forward made one successful dribble, won two tackles and had three shots on goal.

Negative: Costly individual mistakes

Ben Garner has made it known that he was not pleased with his team’s performance after full-time, and a crucial reason why Southend managed to gain a foothold in the game was because of sloppy mistakes from the Bristol Rovers back line.

Southend’s first and third goals were avoidable, and the error leading to the former was disappointing from a defensive point of view.

Josh Hare’s pass forward directly hit Charlie Kelman, who then intercepted and led the break away, which in turn gave Southend the lead.

Their third was an Alfie Kilgour own-goal. The Gas centre-back tried to get his leg in the way of Steven McLaughlin’s cross from the left, but inadvertently sliced the ball into his own net.