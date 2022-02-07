1 key pass, 9 duels won: This QPR man produced an encouraging display in Peterborough defeat

Queens Park Rangers would have been hoping to book their place in the fifth round of the FA Cup by securing a victory in their showdown with Peterborough United last Saturday.

However, despite the fact that R’s boss Mark Warburton named a strong starting eleven for this fixture, the club suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Posh.

Goals from Joe Ward and Ricky-Jade Jones helped Peterborough overcome the threat at QPR posed during this fixture.

Whilst Darren Ferguson’s side are now set to take on current Premier League leaders Manchester City in the next round, the R’s will be switching their focus to pushing on in the Championship.

Although some of the club’s players failed to impress at the Weston Homes Stadium, Moses Odubajo did show glimpses of promise in this fixture.

Here, using statistics gathered from SofaScore, we have decided to take a closer look at Odubajo’s display in this fixture…

Odubajo was selected to feature at right-wing back by Warburton as he was drafted in as a replacement for Albert Adomah who has featured regularly in this particular role in recent months.

The 28-year-old was very assured whilst in possession of the ball as he registered a pass success rate of 86% against Peterborough.

Whereas Odubajo did manage to provide one key pass in this clash, QPR were unable to convert this particular opportunity as they experienced a frustrating afternoon in-front of goal.

If Odubajo continues to provide some creativity in the club’s upcoming clashes, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he records some assists.

Although the wing-back couldn’t prevent Peterborough from scoring in this match, he did show some defensive nous as he won nine of his 13 duels.

Two of these duels were aerial battles with the rest being contested on the ground.

Odubajo also illustrated in this fixture that he is more than willing to take on the opposition as he completed three successful dribbles.

Whilst the former Sheffield Wednesday man will need to work on his crossing accuracy due to the fact that he only completed three of his nine attempts on Saturday, his overall performance was relatively encouraging.

Having registered a team-high SofaScore rating of 7.5 in this fixture, it will be intriguing to see whether Odubajo keeps his place in the club’s starting eleven for their meeting with Middlesbrough on Wednesday.