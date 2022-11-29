1 ins and 2 outs we could see at West Brom in the January transfer window

West Brom have had quite the up and down season so far but things do seem to be improving under Carlos Corberan.

There’s huge potential within the club when you look at the manager and the squad and if things can keep clicking they can still have a successful season, it just remains to be seen whether they’ve given themselves too much to do try and catch those above them.

January could be important at the club, and here we’re looking at some transfer work that could happen over the course of the winter window…

In: Striker

West Brom have lots of quality in their side and even going forwards but the goals have not flowed as much as they should have, especially given the creativity they have in the final third.

Adding another forward to their options would surely help things out, then, and it just remains to be seen who they could get.

Signing a top forward in the January window is no easy task, and they’ll be needing to work carefully to find the right arrival.

Out: Kenneth Zohore

Zohore has become a forgotten man at West Brom and there’s surely going to be a time in the near future where he leaves the club.

His contract is up at the end of this current season but there’s every chance he moves on before then, if WBA think they can get a small fee for him in January.

Certainly, right now it is hard to make a case for him remaining at the club past the end of the current season.

Out: Akeel Higgins (loan)

Higgins recently scored in the friendly game with Watford as West Brom look to tick over as the World Cup continues.

He’s a good young player and West Brom might think that a loan spell out from the club could do him good for the second half of the season.

Time will tell whether that is the route they want to go down, though, as they assess exactly what is best for him.