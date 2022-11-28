1 in and 5 outs we could see at Blackpool FC in the January transfer window

Blackpool will be hoping the second part of this campaign is going to provide a few more positive results with them currently sat in 23rd place in the Championship table.

Things have not gone how Michael Appleton would have wanted thus far and he’ll be looking ahead to the January window for ways he can try and improve the squad.

Right now, though, there’s the potential we could see a fair few exits for one reason or another with rumours of incomings fairly thin on the ground.

We look ahead to what could happen in the winter window for the Seasiders…

In – Owen Dale

This is more of a half ‘in’ given Dale is on loan at Portsmouth from Blackpool but there is a chance we could see him recalled in January.

Michael Appleton is not ruling that out from potentially happening, as per the Blackpool Gazette, as he assesses the state of his current squad.

It remains to be seen if it happens, but Appleton might feel he needs to bolster things and if other signings aren’t forthcoming then this is a route he should look to go down.

Outs – Keshi Anderson, Jordan Thorniley, Stuart Moore, Grant Ward, Jerry Yates

The first four players are out of contract in 2023, with Anderson, Thorniley and Moore all seeing their contracts up in the summer without an option to extend, whilst Ward’s is up in January and so he very much could be leaving in the next market.

If Blackpool do not get agreements made with these players then they may look at January as the last chance to get a fee for them, and so they could all potentially move on.

As for Yates, Rangers are reportedly keen on signing him, as per The Sun, and so that is a potential exit to look out for in the January window as well.