1 in and 3 outs we could see at QPR in the January transfer window

It has been a good season for Queens Park Rangers in the Championship so far, but they have experienced a turbulent few weeks off the pitch.

The R’s currently sit seventh in the table, level with sixth-placed Millwall heading into the World Cup break. But that does not tell the fully story, the club are winless in their last five games and are also searching for a new manager.

Michael Beale, who was only appointed in June, left the club on Monday to become Rangers’ new boss. The 42-year-old was handed his first managerial post at Loftus Road and his excellent start to life in the hot seat attracted the interest of other clubs. He turned down the opportunity to replace Bruno Lage at Premier League side Wolves in October, but despite confirming his loyalty to QPR at the time, has now moved north of the border to join Rangers, where he was formerly assistant manager to Steven Gerrard.

The club confirmed that B team manager Paul Hall will take charge on an interim basis, but will be hoping to have a new man in place by the time they resume their Championship campaign against Burnley in December.

Whoever takes over from Beale will be inheriting a club in a good position in the league and a talented squad, but it is still likely that they will want to put their own stamp on things.

With that in mind, these are some of the ins and outs we could be seeing in West London during the January transfer window.

In

A striker

While QPR have healthy goal return this season with 26 goals so far, there is lot of pressure on key players such as Chris Willock and Lyndon Dykes to deliver, with both notching six goals each.

The only other striker than Dykes to have netted for the R’s this campaign is Tyler Roberts, but the Leeds loanee only has one league goal to his name so far and has not been particularly prolific throughout his career.

Dykes is a player who can also go through some dry spells, so the lack of goals from the other front men will be a concern. Macauley Bonne was out-of-favour under Beale and Sinclair Armstrong is still only 19 so needs to be carefully managed. The struggles are understandable given that Charlie Austin left the club in the summer and last season’s top scorer Andre Gray did not return and the pair were not replaced.

Although it is a positive that the goals have been spread throughout the team this term, whoever replaces Beale will likely be keen to strengthen in this area.

Outs

Macauley Bonne

Despite the lack of goals from the other strikers at the club, Bonne was largely overlooked by Beale and has made just eight league appearances, all coming from the bench.

The 27-year-old has proven himself to be a decent player at Championship level previously with Charlton Athletic, where he scored 11 goals in the 2019-20 season.

He spent last season on loan with League One side Ipswich Town, scoring 12 goals in 46 appearances for the Tractor Boys and there would likely be no shortage of takers in the third tier should Bonne be allowed to leave.

Conor Masterson

Masterson is another player who could be allowed to depart temporarily in January.

The 24-year-old defender has made just one substitute appearance in the league so far this term and is behind the likes of Jimmy Dunne, Rob Dickie, Jake Clarke-Salter and Leon Balogun in the pecking order.

He has previously had loan spells with Swindon Town, Cambridge United and Gillingham and he may need to head out again to force himself into the reckoning at his parent club.

Seny Dieng

Goakeeper Dieng is one player that the R’s will be hoping they can keep hold of.

The 28-year-old has had another excellent season, keeping five clean sheets and a number of key saves along the way. He even scored the equalising goal in stoppage time in the 2-2 draw at Sunderland in August.

His performances earned him a place in the Senegal squad for the World Cup in Qatar and he is reportedly attracting interest from the likes of Everton, Bournemouth, Monaco and Lille.

It would be a huge blow to the Hoops to lose Dieng and would also likely force them into the market for a replacement.