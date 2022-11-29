1 in and 3 outs we could see at Middlesbrough in the January transfer window

It has been a mixed season for Middlesbrough in the Championship so far.

Boro were widely expected to challenge towards the top of the league, but endured a poor start to the season and Chris Wilder was sacked in October with the club in and around the relegation zone.

Former Manchester United midfielder and caretaker manager Michael Carrick replaced Wilder and has enjoyed an excellent start to life in what is his first permanent managerial job, winning three of his first five games to move Boro up to 14th in the table going into the World Cup break, just four points from the play-offs.

One of the reasons for such optimism in the summer was the business done by Wilder and Head of Football Kieran Scott. Carrick is beginning to get the best out of his squad, showing impressive tactical ability by switching to a back four and changing the roles of the likes of Isaiah Jones, Riley McGree and Chuba Akpom, allowing them to thrive and find their form.

But if Carrick is to maintain his side’s promotion push in the second half of the season, he will want to do some business in January to reinforce and shape his squad.

Here are some potential ins and outs we could see at the club…

In: A striker

The most obvious area for strengthening for Boro is up front.

While Akpom is the club’s top scorer with eight goals so far this season, including three under Carrick, question marks remain over whether he can retain this form.

The 27-year-old was out-of-favour under Wilder, but has established himself to become a regular and one of the club’s main attacking threats.

Aside from Akpom, however, the other strikers at the club have really struggled this season. Much was expected of Rodrigo Muniz following his loan move from Fulham, but he has only scored twice and has been largely overlooked by Carrick so far. Marcus Forss also only has two goals to his name after arriving from Brentford, while Matthew Hoppe is yet to get off the mark since his switch from Mallorca.

The answer for Carrick could perhaps already be contracted to the club. Josh Coburn has been on loan at League One side Bristol Rovers for the first half of the season, scoring four goals in nine appearances for the Gas.

Coburn has also notched six goals already for his parent club and it remains to be seen whether Carrick will recall the 19-year-old or look to the market for new additions. But either way, forwards are likely to be the top of his priority list come the January window.

Out: Matthew Hoppe

While many of Boro’s strikers have found it tough this season, perhaps it has been most difficult for Hoppe.

The 21-year-old has clear potential, finishing as Schalke’s top scorer with six goals in their 2020-21 Bundesliga season.

But he was very much out-of-favour under Wilder, with his minutes extremely limited and often not even finding himself in the matchday squad. While Carrick has included him in the 18 for all of his games so far, he has only brought him off the bench twice in that time.

Hoppe’s career will not develop by sitting on the bench and as shown by Coburn, having a loan spell can be extremely productive and it may be an option that Carrick considers.

Out: Massimo Luongo

It seems almost certain that Luongo will be departing the Riverside Stadium in January.

The 30-year-old was a key part of the Sheffield Wednesday team that lost out in the League One play-offs last season, but turned down a new contract at Hillsborough in the summer.

He arrived on Teesside in September on a short-term contract but has not made an appearance for the club and has barely even featured in the matchday squad.

With Carrick settled on a midfield pairing of Jonny Howson and Hayden Hackney and a number of other options on the bench, it is unlikely the Australian’s contract will be extended.

Out: Rodrigo Muniz

Muniz signed on a season-long loan from Fulham in the summer.

The 21-year-old was part of the Cottagers side which won the title under Marco Silva last season, scoring five goals but was largely being a back-up due to the outstanding form of Aleksandar Mitrovic.

He was hoping for more game time at Boro and was initially a regular under Wilder, but he has not scored since September and has made just one start under Carrick so far.

While Carrick may be keen to keep Muniz around in his squad, Fulham may not be happy with his lack of minutes and may look to send him elsewhere. Dependent on the percentage of his wages they are paying and the business they can do in January, Boro may also look for an early cancellation if Muniz cannot regain his place and find his form again.