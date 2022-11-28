1 in and 3 outs we could see at Hull City in the January transfer window

Liam Rosenior is just three matches into his tenure as Hull City head coach after replacing Shota Arveladze, but he will already have one eye on the upcoming January transfer window.

The market re-opens for business in just over a months time, and with the Tigers being in the position that they are in the Championship table, some fresh faces may be needed in order to get them firing.

Rosenior has already spoken of the desire to trim the numbers of his squad at the MKM Stadium after just a few matches in charge, which means we could see a lot more outgoings than in when 2023 begins.

Let’s look at three departures and one potential incoming that could occur in January for the club.

OUT – Ozan Tufan

Türkiye international Tufan may have only arrived in the summer at Hull, but he’s not exactly put in the consistent performances required to have been considered a great signing.

It’s clear to see that the 27-year-old has quality and he’s scored three times in 18 appearances in the Championship, but he has been used more sparingly since the middle of October and has rarely started since then.

Recent reports suggest that top flight Italian side Salernitana have Tufan in their sights ahead of January – should they submit a decent bid then Rosenior may ask owner Acun Ilicali to accept.

IN – Malcolm Ebiowei

It has been claimed in recent weeks that Rosenior wants to bring another attacking player to the MKM Stadium in the form of Ebiowei, who he worked with when a first-team coach at Derby last season.

The teenager was incredibly exciting at Championship level and Crystal Palace are willing to loan him out in January – Greg Docherty has been playing out of position on the right flank recently and just getting someone in like Ebiowei with a bit of pace and trickery could be a real game-changer.

OUT – Randell Williams

Rosenior has confirmed during Hull’s training camp in Türkiye that Williams will be allowed to leave in January and can seek out a move before then.

Since his arrival from Exeter City in 2021, Williams has appeared just 20 times in the Championship and has failed to score for the Tigers – he just seems to lack that cutting edge at second tier level.

It wouldn’t be a shock if a League One team takes a chance on him for the second half of the campaign, whether that is a loan deal or something more permanent as he has no future at the Tigers.

OUT – James Scott

Having showed promise in Scotland with Motherwell, Scott penned terms with Hull back in January 2020, but it hasn’t really gone according to plan since.

The forward didn’t really get game-time on loan at Hibernian last season having failed to fire in League One for Hull the season prior, and when we talk about the current campaign, Scott wasn’t even selected in the club’s squad for the first half of the league season.

You’d have to think that he is going to be one of the casualties in January – with his contract expiring next summer there could be a deal made with a club in Scotland to take him for the rest of the season with the view to signing him permanently.